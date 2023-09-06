More on That Attorney-Client Privilege Debate
Christopher Hooks, 10:57 a.m.
This morning started with more of everyone’s favorite part of courtroom dramas: arguments about the admission of evidence. One broke out yesterday, and caused the Senate to adjourn prematurely, regarding a document that the prosecution believed had been cleared into evidence but was objected to by Ken Paxton’s team. Overnight, or this morning, an agreement was reached on that and other pieces of evidence to be cleared for use in the trial. So far, so good.
The next development was more consequential. Paxton attorney Tony Buzbee had levied two main complaints about the body of evidence produced by the House relating to claims by whistleblowers that Paxton used his great powers as AG to help a crony who was in legal trouble. The first is that much of it constitutes hearsay—that is, folks talking about what Paxton is reported to have said even they have no direct knowledge. That’s understandable.
The second, a bolder claim, is that much of the communications are covered by attorney-client privilege. That privilege, with which viewers of TV crime dramas will be familiar, makes communications between a defendant and his or her lawyer when the lawyer is providing legal advice inadmissible as evidence. Buzbee’s contention has been that the privilege extends to communication between Paxton and employees of the attorney general’s office—who are not Paxton’s personal lawyers but employees of the state of Texas who happen to report to him. This one always seemed like more of a stretch.
Today, Buzbee rose to say that, out of a spirit of magnanimity and openness and a desire to save the valuable time of senators, and because Paxton “has nothing to hide,” his team would be no longer making objections about attorney-client privilege.
Importantly, this newfound generosity came before Dan Patrick, as judge, offered a definitive ruling about whether these documents actually were protected. (We can presume it wasn’t looking likely to go Paxton’s way.) This way, Buzbee could leave the lingering implication that the documents were in the wrong and the whistleblowers were violating Paxton’s legal rights without actually establishing it. House lawyer Rusty Hardin sought to have Buzbee put on the record that the documents were not protected; Buzbee would not. They were only doing this to be nice.
With a Procedural Issue Decided, We’re Back Off to the Races
Alexandra Samuels, 10:12 a.m.
After insisting that each day would begin on time, Dan Patrick’s Senate didn’t begin day two of Paxton’s impeachment trial until about 9:45 this morning—well after 9 a.m., when proceedings were supposed to begin. Part of the reason the Senate adjourned early on Tuesday was so that the two sides could privately debate—and Patrick could decide as judge—what evidence was allowed to be presented in court. Now it appears that the two sides have come to an agreement. One of Paxton’s lawyers, Tony Buzbee, just told Patrick that he’s withdrawing the objection he raised yesterday, when, citing attorney-client privilege, he contested the admissibility of the AG office’s internal emails as evidence. Buzbee said he was withdrawing the objection “to save time” and because his client “has nothing to hide.” For those keeping track, Paxton is nowhere to be found on the Senate floor.
With that cleared we’re off to the races!
Highlights From Day One
Michael Hardy, 8:53 a.m.
If you missed the first day of the trial, here’s a refresher on what transpired:
- Ken Paxton in the Flesh. The “elected attorney general,” as Paxton’s lawyers repeatedly referred to him, obeyed Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick’s order to appear in person on the first day of the trial. Wearing a blue suit and an orange tie, surrounded by his defense team, Paxton didn’t say much—he allowed his attorney Tony Buzbee to enter pleas of not guilty on his behalf—but he was the cynosure of all eyes. At least until the lunch break, from which Paxton did not return. When prosecutors inquired about his whereabouts, Patrick told them that Paxton was excused for the remainder of the day. It remains unclear how much of the rest of the trial, if any, Paxton will attend.
- Paxton Gets His Trial. The Senate decisively rejected each of the defense’s pretrial motions, ensuring that Paxton will indeed have to stand trial on the sixteen articles of impeachment. So much for rumors that the Republican-controlled chamber would toss out the charges and immediately return Paxton to office.
- Paxton Will Not Have to Take the Stand: When outlining the rules for the proceeding, Patrick clarified that while this is not a criminal trial, the attorney general cannot be compelled to take the stand.
- Home Improvement With Ken Paxton. For his defense team, Paxton has hired two flamboyant Houston trial attorneys, Tony Buzbee and Dan Cogdell. In his opening statement, Buzbee vociferously denied the allegation that Paxton accepted a kitchen remodel from Austin developer Nate Paul in exchange for political favors. In fact, the well-tanned trial lawyer maintained, Paxton and his wife paid in full for the remodel, even shopping for materials at Home Depot. “Despite what you hear about granite, their countertops are old, ratty tile,” said Buzbee.
- Cherchez la Femme. The name of Paxton’s alleged mistress, Laura Olson, who is central to many of the articles of impeachment and is a potential witness in the trial, was first mentioned by Buzbee, who maintained in his opening statement that Paxton pulled no strings to get Olson a job with Nate Paul. “Laura Olson applied for a job,” Buzbee said. “Laura Olson got a job.”
- The Call of Duty. After Buzbee’s florid stemwinder of an opening statement, Cogdell began his in a personal key, by declaring that his wife, who was in poor health, had insisted that Cogdell leave her sickbed to defend democracy. “This is bigger than Ken Paxton,” he told the Senate, apologizing to his client. Sadly, Paxton was not in the room to hear this touching hymn to principle.
- The First Witness. Prosecuting attorney Rusty Hardin called as his first witness Jeff Mateer, a former first assistant attorney general of Texas and one of the eight whistleblowers who accused Paxton of accepting a bribe from Nate Paul (although not one of the four who later sued him). Hardin wasted no time establishing Mateer’s right-wing bona fides. When he asked Mateer how conservative he was on a scale of one to ten, Mateer answered “ten or eleven.” Was he a Republican in Name Only or a member of the deep state? “Absolutely not.”
- Buzbee v. Hardin. The defense team objected to nearly every piece of evidence proffered by the prosecution, claiming that many of them—including internal emails from the attorney general’s office—were subject to attorney-client privilege. At one point, Buzbee even objected to one of his own exhibits. When Hardin pointed this out, Buzbee, apparently caught off guard, tried to argue that he had never intended to use the exhibit at trial. After nearly ten minutes of arguments, Patrick, acting as the presiding judge, said he needed time to make a decision and adjourned the trial for the day.
A few other things that caught our attention:
- The “Sam Houston Bible.” Patrick individually swore in each Texas senator (with the exception of Angela Paxton, Ken’s wife, who is barred from voting) with what he called the Sam Houston Bible. The bible is certainly old—its title page says it was printed in 1816, and it’s been used to inaugurate Texas governors and other elected officials for more than 150 years—but there is no evidence that it ever belonged to the first president of the Republic of Texas. That wasn’t the last historical stretcher of the day—House impeachment manager Andrew Murr began his opening statement with a spurious quote attributed to Abraham Lincoln.
- The Scarlet Senator. Although she can’t vote in the trial, Angela Paxton certainly made her appearance felt in a bright red pantsuit, unwittingly evoking the plight of another woman wronged by a hypocritical husband. At one point, she blew a kiss to someone in the gallery–presumably not the journalists who sat there.
- The Revenge of Coke Stevenson? In his opening statement, Murr invoked his grandfather, Texas governor Coke Stevenson, who famously lost the 1948 U.S. Senate race to Lyndon Baines Johnson by 87 votes—thanks to a tranche of Johnson votes conveniently discovered six days after polls closed. “I grew up in rural Texas, in a family deeply affected by political corruption,” Murr told the Senate.
Welcome Back, Y’all
Ben Rowen, 8:45 a.m.
Good morning and welcome to day two of the Ken Paxton impeachment trial! Yesterday many of us were up at the crack of dawn to try to beat the lines into the Capitol; it turned out there were many general admission seats available in the gallery and that the proceeding, despite its uncertain outcome, was not as hot a ticket as UT–Rice. There was plenty of excitement in the Senate chamber, however, and there figures to be more today. We’re back to bring you coverage from day two, which starts back up in fifteen minutes.
