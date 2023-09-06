More on That Attorney-Client Privilege Debate

Christopher Hooks, 10:57 a.m.

This morning started with more of everyone’s favorite part of courtroom dramas: arguments about the admission of evidence. One broke out yesterday, and caused the Senate to adjourn prematurely, regarding a document that the prosecution believed had been cleared into evidence but was objected to by Ken Paxton’s team. Overnight, or this morning, an agreement was reached on that and other pieces of evidence to be cleared for use in the trial. So far, so good.

The next development was more consequential. Paxton attorney Tony Buzbee had levied two main complaints about the body of evidence produced by the House relating to claims by whistleblowers that Paxton used his great powers as AG to help a crony who was in legal trouble. The first is that much of it constitutes hearsay—that is, folks talking about what Paxton is reported to have said even they have no direct knowledge. That’s understandable.

The second, a bolder claim, is that much of the communications are covered by attorney-client privilege. That privilege, with which viewers of TV crime dramas will be familiar, makes communications between a defendant and his or her lawyer when the lawyer is providing legal advice inadmissible as evidence. Buzbee’s contention has been that the privilege extends to communication between Paxton and employees of the attorney general’s office—who are not Paxton’s personal lawyers but employees of the state of Texas who happen to report to him. This one always seemed like more of a stretch.

Today, Buzbee rose to say that, out of a spirit of magnanimity and openness and a desire to save the valuable time of senators, and because Paxton “has nothing to hide,” his team would be no longer making objections about attorney-client privilege.

Importantly, this newfound generosity came before Dan Patrick, as judge, offered a definitive ruling about whether these documents actually were protected. (We can presume it wasn’t looking likely to go Paxton’s way.) This way, Buzbee could leave the lingering implication that the documents were in the wrong and the whistleblowers were violating Paxton’s legal rights without actually establishing it. House lawyer Rusty Hardin sought to have Buzbee put on the record that the documents were not protected; Buzbee would not. They were only doing this to be nice.