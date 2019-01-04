In May, Texas Monthly published Kam Franklin’s thoughts on gender, work, and what needs to change for Texas as part of our Women’s Voices Project. In her piece, she conceded that it can be hard to be the troublemaker, yet she has embraced that role at every turn—onstage with her band The Suffers, via social media, and behind the scenes of the music industry at large. In July, The Suffers released their critically acclaimed sophomore record, Everything Here. A few weeks later, Franklin joined us for a sprawling conversation about what The Suffers have left to prove, their unwavering allegiance to Houston, and about the terror—and inspiration—they felt as a result of Hurricane Harvey.

Franklin on one of the lessons of Harvey: “It’s probably the same thing that happens with every tragedy. When it first happens, and it’s a big news story, people are in front of the cameras asking how they can help, wanting to be seen, maybe not actually to help. As someone who volunteered, it was not pretty. It does something to you to see somebody who looks like you in that context. And I don’t mean as a black woman—I mean just a regular person with a job and family sleeping on a convention center floor because they lost everything. It was chaos and sadness. And there’s a smell that comes with floods. And you get to see who’s there for you in the weeks after the storm. Everybody is checking in on your initially to see if you’re alive. And I appreciate that. But when it comes to actually helping, there was a lot of, ‘I already did this’ or ‘I already gave to that.’ It’s not that I don’t understand, because I understand completely that if it’s not your tragedy it doesn’t matter to you. And that’s something that can be equated to the issue with who has health care or birth control, with civil rights or gay marriage. If it’s not your problem, most people don’t care when it leaves the news cycle. But if it’s your school that got shot up or your family member with a pre-existing condition, all of a sudden it’s a big deal and the compassion is suddenly expected to be returned. Harvey showed me who was here for me.”