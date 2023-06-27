Transcript

It was a cold winter day in Indianapolis, in early 2006, when Don Miller arrived along with his partner Russell Ford. They’d just flown in from Dallas, and they were there to try and see Michael Woods, the estranged husband of Susan Woods—the man Susan’s friends and family believed had killed her.

They found their way to Michael’s address, and pulled up in front of a worn two-story home in a working class neighborhood. They took a deep breath and stepped onto the front porch.

Don Miller: We’re a couple of Texas boys. We weren’t ready for how cold it was gonna be. And so we go up dressed in our summer attire—I might have had on a sport coat—and knock on the door, and not thinking Michael was gonna answer, but he did. He answered the door, he cracked the door open. And I told him who I was and he said, “Miller, I told you I wasn’t gonna cooperate.” And I said, “I understand.” And I just started talking.

They weren’t the first police officers who’d made this trip from Texas, hoping they could charm Michael into cooperating. The last two who tried it, Michael says he invited them to try their luck in a gun fight in his front yard. He didn’t trust the police, and that went double for Texas police. He suspected they would do just about anything to blame him for Susan’s death.

But things were different now. Michael was different. Worn down by nearly twenty years of drugs and booze and broken dreams, the ever-present suspicion that he had killed his wife. The certainty when he opened his eyes almost every morning that this would be the day he got hauled off to a Texas prison.

All this time, Michael had never been told he was no longer the focus of any investigation into Susan’s murder. But he hadn’t been arrested for it, either. He’d lived almost twenty years in limbo. Don sensed Michael needed a resolution. So even though Michael had told him not to come, Don knew that Michael needed him. He was Michael’s only hope of ever clearing his name. So he just kept talking.

Don Miller: You know, I just went through the . . . I said, “Look, Michael, I’ve gotta have your DNA. And if you don’t give me your DNA, Michael, if you don’t cooperate with me, then I’m gonna turn around and I’m gonna leave and this case is gonna go nowhere. You’ve got to help me.”

On a summer night nineteen years earlier, somebody had murdered Susan Woods in her home—and whoever did it had also smoked six cigarettes and drank a can of Coke left on the living room table. Don Miller had DNA from the cigarettes. He just needed someone to match it to.

Don explained all this there on the porch. Proving that Michael’s DNA didn’t match was the only way he could ever be fully cleared of the murder.

Don Miller: And somewhere during the conversation, he opened the door, he stepped out on the porch, he said, “Get my DNA, and then get off.”

Michael just wanted to be done with Stephenville and get on with his life. But Don needed to draw this out a little longer. He had to buy some time for his partner—because neither of them actually knew how to use the cheek swab kit they’d brought to collect his DNA.

Before they’d left Stephenville, their plan had been to grab two kits from the police department, then open one and learn how to use it during their flight to Indiana.

Don Miller: Well, on our way up there, Ford told me, he said, “Miller, we only have one buccal swab kit.” And he said, “I’ve never used one.” And I said, “Okay.” He said, “I don’t know what I’m doing.” And I said, “Well, I’m sure there’s instructions on the inside.” And he said, “Yeah, there it is.” I said, “Okay. So look, when we get up to Michael’s front door, I’m just going to start talking to him. And the minute he gives us consent to get his DNA, I want you to open the package, start reading the instructions. I’m going to stand there and talk to Michael.” And I said, “When you know how to do it, you step up. I’ll get out of the way. And you get his DNA.”

So as Don and his partner shivered in the cold, and as Michael’s patience began to thin, Don just stalled.

Don Miller: Russell read the instructions on how to get the DNA. He stepped up next to my right shoulder. I moved over, he got Michael’s DNA. Michael said, “Now leave.” And we did.

When Don Miller flew back to Texas, he carried a sample of Michael Woods’s saliva with him, ready to test it against the evidence gathered at the crime scene. And in that moment, as he looked out the window, he might have felt an echo of his friend Donnie Hensley, who’d made the same trip eighteen years earlier carrying a card with Michael’s fingerprints.

After all, the only reason Don was even on the case was that Donnie hadn’t been able to solve it. Back then, in 1988, Donnie had been convinced that he finally had Michael. But when he got back to Stephenville, he ran smack into one of the rudest surprises of his entire career.

The prints didn’t match. Nothing matched. Whoever left those prints in Susan’s bathroom, it was not her husband.

Donnie Hensley: Prints didn’t match. Palm prints didn’t match. So guess what I did? Mike goes on the back burner and I was totally . . . I mean I was out of gas.

It looked like a dead end. Michael Woods looked like a dead end. There had to be an explanation, but Donnie wracked his brain and couldn’t think of one. In his bones, he knew Michael had done this. Everyone in Stephenville did. Donnie wasn’t ready to call Michael and tell him he’d been cleared, but there was no way to tie him to the crime.

And Donnie was also peeved that it had taken almost a year just to get to this point. He couldn’t fathom how the last two officers—a Texas Ranger and a Stephenville officer—had flown to Indianapolis and come back empty-handed.

Donnie Hensley: Dude, I hate talking about dead people but they’re both dead now. But wouldn’t you have thought a crack-ass jackass investigator from Dallas PD walks into a small town with all this expertise don’t you think, “Hey dude, maybe we gotta get some prints.” “John, what do you think?”

Bryan Burrough: Now this takes us pretty much up to the summer of ’88. This a year after the case. Not many murders are getting actively worked a year afterwards. You’ve been on it six, nine months. At that point there’s not much left to do, is there?

Donnie Hensley: No. Pray and hope.

At one point, in desperation, he grabbed the crime scene photos and drove an hour and a half to Lampasas, where a former FBI profiler was teaching a class.

Donnie Hensley: And I asked him about it. I had him look at it. And he looked at him and everything else. He said, “Can I show the class?” I said, “I don’t care. I need all the help I can get, dude.” And somebody in the class is a female officer, can’t remember her name, don’t know where she’s from. She says, “Did you ever look at auto erotica?” I said, “No, I have not.”

In other words, this other officer wondered if maybe Susan died during some kind of elaborate sex game.

Donnie Hensley: So I went to researching auto erotica. And about an average of four people at that time period per year was ever attributed the accidental death by auto erotica. And a lot of that included self-suffocation.

This represented a hard left turn, and Donnie kind of knew it. But it’s a sign of his desperation that he considered it for a time before dismissing it. Everyone wanted the case resolved. Not long after, in fact, Donnie was at work when he was stopped in the hallway by one of his superiors. He wanted an update.

Donnie Hensley: I said, “I looked at everything, even auto erotica.” He said, “Well did that work out?” I said, “No.” He said, “Well you need to tell the dad that it was a auto erotica and let’s close this case.”

In other words, Donnie says his boss wanted him to embrace a far-fetched theory that neither of them really believed in—just to make the whole murder case go away. But Donnie had grown close to Susan’s father. He felt an intense loyalty to the family. He had sworn to them he would find Susan’s killer, and he still intended to do it.

And given the violence evident at the crime scene— judging by the photos I’d seen—to suggest this was an accident was just absurd.

Bryan Burrough: And your response was?

Donnie Hensley: F— you. Well, if Miller hadn’t stopped me walking down the hall, I would’ve killed him.

Whatever happened, it’s clear Donnie wasn’t getting along with his superiors. And soon after, he was reassigned to patrol duty, a serious demotion. And so, barely a year after Susan’s death, there was no longer anyone actively investigating it.

The case haunted Donnie for years. In 1993 he resigned from the Stephenville force and went on to train international police for an arm of the United Nations. He helped investigate atrocities in East Timor, and in Kosovo.

Donnie Hensley: I had nightmares, dude. I was on a mountaintop in Kamenica. I had one officer wounded, one dead. The first Kosovo police officer killed in line of duty. That didn’t haunt me. Susan did. I mean, I’m sorry, but every time I talked to Joe Atkins, my heart broke. And I’m a tough old cop. I mean, I thought I was.

In my experience, small towns don’t often embrace bad news, and usually don’t mind when it goes away. So when Susan’s murder went unsolved for a year or two, and then another year and another and another, there actually wasn’t a ton of people in Stephenville clamoring for closure. Everyone thought they knew who had done it anyway. And the prevailing point of view seems to have been that justice would find Michael Woods eventually.

I heard about this from Susan’s friends Cindy and Roy Hayes.

Bryan Burrough: So a couple years go by, three, four, five years go by. Does this get talked about on the anniversary?

Cindy Hayes: Oh yeah.

Bryan Burrough: Is it I something that—

Roy Hayes: Well not by us and the police department. I mean we talk about it.

Bryan Burrough: It just becomes this local mystery?

Roy Hayes: Yeah, it just pretty much falls off the face of the earth. We all—

Bryan Burrough: Is it something that you’re in . . . that people would come up and ask about or?

Roy Hayes: No.

Bryan Burrough: Is it considered not cool to talk about?

Roy Hayes: Pretty much either people forget about it because they’re not associated with it. Or everybody thinks Mike Woods did it, he fled off to Indiana and that until the police can get him back down here, no charges are ever going to be filed. That’s where it seemed to stay.

Sara Vanden Berge, the reporter who showed me around town, came to Stephenville in 1990, just three years after the murder. And she spent more than a decade working at the local paper. She says that in all that time, she never once heard about the murder.

Bryan Burrough: So that was one of the questions I was going to ask you. So you had lived here for fifteen years and had never heard of it?

Sara Vanden Berge: Never heard of it, nope never.

Bryan Burrough: It’s the weirdest thing. And it may just be because Stephenville is too big to be a classic small town. This isn’t a town of six hundred where everybody knew this woman who’d been horribly killed. This is a town with a small college and that was changing a lot. And I didn’t get the sense that this was some type of murder that loomed over the city’s memory.

Sara Vanden Berge: No, no. I never got that sense either.

By 2000 or so, thirteen years after the killing, most folks in Stephenville had all but forgotten it. The town was growing fast in those years. Newcomers like Sara were flowing in, and Stephenville began to change—slowly, sure—becoming a little more diverse, a little less insular, a little more welcoming.

Then, in 2005, the police chief and the district attorney noticed that Stephenville had a backlog of three unsolved murders—a lot for a town this size. One, of course, was Susan’s. The chief called in Donnie’s friend Don Miller, a garrulous good ol’ boy, popular around town, and asked if he might try and clear them in his spare time.