When Babe Schwartz died on August 10, it brought back memories of the liberal lion of the Texas Senate. After his legislative years, he was the classical lobbyist—garrulous, informed, good-humored, wise and effective.

One person who reflected on Babe’s death was one of the nation’s pre-eminent documentarians, Paul Stekler. He is a professor in the Department of Radio-Television-Film at the University of Texas-Austin.

Stekler remembers Babe as “the kind of character we don’t see so much these days. An unforgettable guy.” So unforgettable that Stekler featured Babe in a documentary.

“We filmed at the 1995 Lege session with a cast that included folks who’d passed away years ago, Bob Bullock and Sam Kinch and Lena Guerrero – and now Babe.”

Stekler called our attention to this sequence about lobbyists. You’ll see a cast of lawmakers, well-known lobbyists—most of them former legislators, and journalists—including near the end of the segment, Texas Monthly’s beloved Paul Burka. You will see how these rascals with old flip-phones work the lobby, which is why they call them lobbyists. We share this excerpt on the morning that Babe’s family announced that funeral services will be on September 5 at the Texas State Cemetery beginning at 10:30 a.m.

Enjoy an eight-minute break. And our thanks to Paul Stekler.