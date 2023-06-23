On June 8, the Society of Publication Designers held its fifty-eighth annual SPD awards in Brooklyn. Texas Monthly was awarded three gold medals and two silver medals—making this TM‘s winningest year in recent memory.

For the seventh year in a row, Texas Monthly won a gold medal in the Best in Genre category for a city/regional publication. In the Social category, Texas Monthly’s Instagram was recognized for the first time with a gold medal for the entire channel. “A Day at the Races in Presidio” won a gold medal for Original Digital Photography, Web. Texas Monthly also won two silver medals in Photography (“Story” and “Single Photo”) for “Springs Eternal!”

TM was also a finalist in four other categories—including brand of the year, for the third year in a row—and recipient of eighteen merit awards.