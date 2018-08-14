Five Finds: Madewell’s Local Experiment, Custom Rocking Horses, and More

Last Christmas, Casey and Liz McGlaun refurbished a wooden rocking horse they’d built for their daughter a generation ago, with no intention of launching a business. But after their “Bandito Gold” updates went viral on Facebook, inquiries came from around the world. The Palo Pinto homebuilders suddenly had a side gig, Palo Pinto Rocking Horses , taking forty hours per custom-ordered horse. Then Casey, a former bull rider and PRCA Texas Circuit Rookie of the Year 1984, developed a bucking-bull version on a convex base that rocks and spins. While the horses are more elaborate—with detailed saddles and tack, and real manes, tails, and horseshoes—all are masterpieces made from Texas-sourced wood, typically hundreds of years old. “Lumber today isn’t the same. It’s grown and treated differently,” says Casey. Orders can be modeled on real-life animals, down to their markings and brands. Horses from $1,800, bulls from $1,100. —Jean Scheidnes

Madewell chose Austin for its its first Madewell Commons location, which opened at the end of July at 1327 South Congress. The new retail concept features a flexible store design that will be constantly changing as it hosts local makers, panel discussions, workshops, live music, and more, including the recent DIY wall-hanging workshop with Austin’s Ellen Bruxvoort of Fibrous. For more information and to learn more about upcoming events, visit Madewell Commons . —Lauren Smith Ford

3. Gaia’s New Digs

Gaia for Women, the Dallas-based fashion and home accessories retailer (named for the Greek goddess of the earth) that works with refugees in the DFW area to make style-forward jewelry, handbags, pillows, and more, moved into a new space uptown. The converted carriage house serves as the company’s design studio, workspace, and its first retail store. In addition to the Gaia collection, it also carres a curated assortment of other give-back, artisan-made lines to complement the collection. The new space will host events and workshops, some led by Gaia’s dynamic founder, Paula Minnis. —L.S.F.

4. New Hill Country Retreat

There’s a fresh lodging in Spicewood called the Fire Song Ranch. Set on fifteen acres, the ranch has two accommodation options—a rustic yet luxurious casita with an expansive 600-foot deck, or NDotto, a safari tent stocked with all the necessities for a relaxing weekend escape—a hot tub, outdoor shower, and vintage board games. —L.S.F.

5. Frames for Kids

Just in time for back-to-school shopping, the hippest-of-hip eyewear brand Warby Parker is bringing its brand for the minis, Warby Parker for Kids, to Dallas’s NorthPark Center and Fort Worth’s West Bend, with a junior collection for eight years and older and a junior junior collection for kids between the ages of four and seven. The brand uses a one-for-one model in which, for every pair of frames sold, a pair is distributed to a child in need, through nonprofit partners and Warby Parker’s Pupils Project. Preview the new collection at Warby Parker. —L.S.F.