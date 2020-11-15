A handmade wooden cutting board, a prickly pear hand towel, and a ceramic pitcher are just a few of the thoughtful gifts any host would appreciate. For more gift ideas, see our guides for kids and pets, stocking stuffers, Texpats, trendsetters, and gifts that give back.

Courtesy of Biscuit

Houstonian Bailey McCarthy is known for creating heirloom-quality pieces for the home. These pewter shakers were made to be passed around the dinner table for generations.

Courtesy of The Flora Culture

Passionate about floral design and horticulture, husband-and-wife duo Matthew and Jemine Oaks opened their Houston store to bring more greenery to all spaces. Poured in-house and available in three colors, this is a stylish, muted vase that lets any plant shine.

Courtesy of Opalmilk

Dallas artist Rye Shaw fuses unexpected elements in this soft cotton and linen tea towel featuring a hand-stitched prickly pear cactus. The understated piece is sure to elevate any kitchen or bathroom.

Courtesy of MJ Wood Co.

Creating handmade wooden goods in Austin, Melia Janae fuses boho and modern styles in her pieces for the home. Her cutting board is fancy enough to function as a serving tray or cheese board. It features niove, maple, and red oak wood.

La Estrella de Chuco Art Print: Daniel Rodriguez

Photographer Daniel Rodriguez showcases the scenic mountain views of his native El Paso at sunset in this Lotería-inspired print, which comes in five sizes.

Courtesy of Eliana x Slow North

Austinites Eliana Bernard and the team at Slow North collaborated to make this cheerful candle. Blended with clementine, tangerine, and orange essential oils, the Sweet Clementine soy candle is sure to brighten any room. As a plus, the handmade vessel can later be cleaned and used as a mug or planter.

Transport any dinner party or happy hour to West Texas with Virginia Leberman and Rocky Barnette’s book Cooking in Marfa. The husband-and-wife team are owners of Marfa’s Capri restaurant, and the book features a range of fine dining and cocktail recipes found on the menu there, as well as easier recipes that are just as likely to impress.