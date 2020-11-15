From an at-home art camp for kids of all ages to an all-natural, tasty peanut butter for pups, these fun ideas will bring holiday cheer to children and pets. For more gift ideas, see our guides for entertainers, stocking stuffers, Texpats, trendsetters, and gifts that give back.

Courtesy of The Tot

Made in collaboration with Dallasites Laura Petty and Michelle Johnson of L&M Monograms, this bespoke bib can be customized with embroidered initials in your choice of colors.

Courtesy of Young Wild & Friedman

After one of her children was diagnosed with a speech disorder and severe anxiety, Julie Friedman learned that sensory play can help kids stay calm and cope with frustration. After seeing progress, the Houstonian started Young, Wild & Friedman as a blog in 2017 to help other parents do the same for their little ones. She now creates kits, bins, and subscription boxes that encourage play and growth for all kids.

Courtesy of Case De Frida

In San Antonio, La Casa Frida deals in one-of-a-kind handicrafts from all over Mexico. This vibrant leash was made by one of the boutique’s partner artists.

Kelly Zhu/Kathy Phantastic

Austin artist Kathy Phan hand-illustrates and paints greeting cards, magnets, stickers adorned with animals, and charming food-themed items. Commission a custom watercolor pet portrait for any animal-lover in your life. (Note: Because these are hand-painted, portraits are ready to ship in six to eight weeks from the time they’re ordered.)

Courtesy of Major Darling

With a focus on ethically made pet products, Austin’s Major Darling sells a stylish selection of leashes, collars, soaps, and bandanas. This dark olive duvet bed, which can be purchased with or without an insert, is made using a thick cotton canvas for maximum durability and coziness.

Courtesy of BuddyzBonz

BuddysBonz makes an assortment of treats and rawhides, using Texas mesquite to smoke its products, at owners’ Don and Sally Pryor’s ranch in Boerne. Their BuddyzButter, made with all-natural ingredients including organic peanuts and coconut oil, is a tasty treat or addition to meals for any pup.

Courtesy of Wildflower Art Studio.