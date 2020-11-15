Courtesy of Stash Co.

The artisans at Round Top’s Stash Co. are known for creating sleek, modern leather pieces. With numerous color choices available, these journals are made with antique brass hardware and Italian leather for a rustic look.

Courtesy of The Bohemian Sherpherdess

In the North Texas town of Venus, farmer Mindy Myers began making her own soaps in 2015 using milk from the goats raised on her micro-farm. She’s since expanded to salves, deodorants, mists, and more, all using ingredients from local farmers. This fragrance-free, gentle bar soap is created using oatmeal, honey, goat milk, and calendula.

Courtesy of Moon Rivers Naturals

Infused with a mix of herbs, flowers, pure quartz crystals, and essential oils, this scent is crafted to soothe away stress and worries. Run by Stefanie and Stephen McNeely, the Hawkins-based company makes a range of soaps, scrubs, and scents using all-natural ingredients.

Courtesy of Bynd

Self-taught designer and leather craftsman Tony Daniel makes all Byndr’s goods from his studio in Allen. A fresh take on the traditional billfold, this wallet comes in an array of colors—some eye-popping, others subtle.

Courtesy of Taco Gear

If there’s a taco lover in your life, this Corpus Christi company has you covered. Taco Gear’s first limited-edition deck of cards features designs inspired by owner Gerald Flores’s favorite things: taco trucks, luchador masks, peppers, avocados, and more.

Courtesy of Bexar

Elevate any Apple Watch with this handsome leather strap by Bexar. All of the San Antonio company’s products are sewn by hand using the saddle-stitch technique to ensure longevity.