For the friend or family member who's always ahead of the curve when it comes to style, look no further.

A great cowboy hat is an essential for any Texan. For more than thirty years, Sammy and Carolyn Catalena of Bryan have specialized in high-quality, custom-made hats. There are plenty of styles to choose from, but we think the Bone Cutter is a classic choice.

Houston’s Raices de Colores fashions modern, hand-crafted huaraches in several styles and colors. These metallic shoes are our favorite—a sure showstopper during the holiday season.

Housed in Dallas’s historic downtown Adolphus Hotel, Commerce Goods + Supply sells a range of curated products from local and international artisans. Made with jasper that’s set in sterling silver, this bolo tie is perfect for the fashion trailblazer in your life.

Austin-based artist Sequoyah Johnson creates small-batch goods, from ceramic housewares to jewelry. Her “plant-based” earrings are hand- crafted and made to order.

Jeweler and silversmith Becca White began crafting accessories from her home in the Dallas neighborhood that would later inspire the name of her brand. Styled with bold patterns and bright beads, her leather bags add a pop of color to any holiday outfit.

Houston’s Hamilton Shirts specializes in clothing cut by hand and sewn in-house. Made in collaboration with the renowned country singer, this pearl-snap is a modern take on Western style.

Houston’s Anita Jaisinghani, known for her restaurants Indika and Pondicheri, is now expanding into the realm of retail. Her new shop offers an assortment of hand-dyed scarves, beauty products made in Pondicheri’s kitchen, and more. This caftan, offered in blue, orange, or black, can be worn comfortably lounging around the house or heading out to an event.

Inspired by her heritage, Dallas native Cristina Lynch works with artists from across Mexico to sell bespoke clothing. This breezy shirt comes from San Antonino Castillo Velasco, a town south of Oaxaca City known for its traditional floral hand embroidery.

Kathrine Gilmer opened her Houston shop as a source for ties, pocket squares, and other goods that are ethically and sustainably made. She teamed up with fellow Houstonian and designer Kari Breitigam to create this understated hand-dyed necktie.