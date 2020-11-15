There may be more homesick Texans than ever this year, as the pandemic has wreaked havoc on travel plans. A small token of home might lift their spirits. To find more gift ideas, see our guides for entertainers, kids and pets, stocking stuffers, trendsetters, and gifts that give back.

Courtesy of James Avery

A tried and true Texas gift, this sterling silver charm celebrates the state wildflower that pops up in meadows and along roadways every spring. Worn on a necklace or bracelet, the bluebonnet is a reminder of Texas’s natural beauty.

Courtesy of Catspring Yaupon

A resilient species, yaupon is the only naturally caffeinated plant to grow wild in North America. When sisters Abianne Falla and JennaDee Detro learned about its rich history—Native Americans have long used yaupon to make tea—they decided to share the Texan resource, which grows prolifically on their family’s ranch in Cat Spring. The multipack includes all three of their roasts, great for any tea drinker.

Courtesy of Neighborhood Goods

Dallas’s Neighborhood Goods is a modern department store that features an eclectic mix of small and thoughtful brands. Reminiscent of the aromas of the state, the essential oil in this diffuser conjures notes of leather, lemon slices, pine, and sage.

Courtesy of Mini Jam Box

This South Austin bakery specializes in locally sourced jams and preserves in seasonal flavors that range from wild plum in the spring to orange chile marmalade in the winter. The mini jam box includes three two-ounce jars of assorted preserves—a comforting treat for anyone missing home.

Courtesy of Snow's BBQ

Ranked number one on our Top 50 BBQ list, Snow’s has become the quintessential joint to visit in the state. The next-best thing to making the pilgrimage to Lexington is opening a bottle of Tootsie’s own original sauce.

Courtesy of STAG

Inspired by the show Friday Night Lights, Ebbets Field Flannels designed this lightweight jacket exclusively for the menswear shop STAG. Fashioned with the iconic phrase “Texas Forever” and an outline of the state, this statement piece says it all. (Editor’s note: This jacket has sold out, but we’ve linked to a similar sweatshirt.)