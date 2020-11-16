Has there ever been a more important time to support Texas makers? Small-business owners continue to struggle during the pandemic, yet Texas artists and designers have persevered, creating beautiful goods that evince a distinctive spirit and purpose. Read on to find one-of-a-kind gifts for everyone on your list this year.

Courtesy of The Tot

From an at-home art camp for kids of all ages to an all-natural, tasty peanut butter for pups, these playful treats are sure to delight the little ones and furry friends in your life.

Courtesy of Mitscoots Outfitters

Whether they’re providing work opportunities to marginalized Texans or ensuring fair wages, these companies put ethical practices and generosity at the forefront.

Illustration by Valero Doval

From a vintage stone bolo tie to a beaded purse, these Texas-made items are as unique as the fashion trailblazer in your life.

Courtesy of Neighborhood Goods

There may be more homesick Texans than ever this year, as the pandemic has wreaked havoc on travel plans. A small token of home might lift their spirits.

Illustration by Valero Doval

Leave it to Texans to design great outdoor gear.

Courtesy of Gather

Heirloom and handcrafted gifts to add personalized touches to any home.

Courtesy of Bexar

Because some of the best gifts do come in small packages.

Sponsored Gift Ideas

A beloved Texas brand that’s been crafting high-quality boots and leather goods since 1883, Lucchese shares three of its best gifts.

Bundle up with fleece-lined jackets, cozy flannel shirts, and more from the legendary Western brand.