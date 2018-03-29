Style & Design

Ten Finds from the Round Top Antiques Fair

We hit Day One of the shows at Marburger and Excess Fields to show what you can find with some dedicated hunting.

Lauren Smith Ford
Mar 29, 2018
Turkish rugs at Excess Field 2 in Round Top.

Photograph by Kristen Kilpatrick

Round Top

Like thousands of other enthusiastic antique hunters, we journeyed to Round Top on Tuesday for the opening day of the Marburger Farm Antique Show, the most curated and one of the largest events at the renowned antiques fair that takes over the town every spring and fall. Marburger, which ends Saturday, features over 350 vendors from around the globe hawking their wares. We also went to the sprawling Excess Fields 1 and 2, where more than fifty vendors have set up shop until April 6, selling everything from rugs and repurposed furniture to garden decor. If all of this sounds overwhelming, it’s because it can be. But it’s worth it. During our daylong hunt, we found ten treasures that show a glimpse at the range of items you can find among the canvas tents, open fields, and metal buildings—as long as you are willing to dig. (Want to go to Round Top after the masses leave? Here’s our recent guide to this charming hamlet.)

California-based French Touch brought these French chairs from the 1920s to Marburger's Tent C, where their luxe, original fabric attracted a lot of attention.

Photograph by Kristen Kilpatrick

These pink prickly pear boots were designed by Round Top's most famous locals, the sisters behind the Junk Gypsies. We spotted them mixed in with a cool selection of vintage boots in Tent D at Marburger.

Photograph by Kristen Kilpatrick

Shelli Alter of Dinner Party Antiques in Carmel, Indiana, brought her 1970s-era Italian black-and-brass dining room chairs directly from her own kitchen, where she used them for twenty years. She's in Tent C at Marburger.

Photograph by Kristen Kilpatrick

Tony England of Made by England crafted a limited-edition run of longhorns for the Marburger show. They are made from antique wooden shoe forms and mid-century table legs and sit on an acrylic stand.

Photograph by Kristen Kilpatrick

A variety of vintage horse brasses greeted visitor to Tony England's Marburger booth, where Americana meets Euro style.

Photograph by Kristen Kilpatrick

Dolan Geiman, a mixed-media artist from Denver, is a fixture at Round Top, selling large-scale originals and smaller prints of his colorful Western pieces depicting people and animals. Find him in Tent B at the Marburger Show.

Photograph by Kristen Kilpatrick

Over at the Excess show, this vignette caught our eye at the booth by More Than Antiques, a Belgium-based dealer that offered unique pieces like vintage gymnastic pommel horses and hand-carved busts. These textured bowls might look like they're heavy-duty concrete, but they are actually lightweight and made with papier mâché.

Photograph by Kristen Kilpatrick

This rich mustard hue, which evokes both a vintage and modern feel, was a recurring color throughout the day. This set of dining chairs was spotted at Excess Field 2 in a booth that belongs to Herron Antiques, an Atlanta-based showroom.

Photograph by Kristen Kilpatrick

The expansive Houston-based "Turkish Carpet" tent is always one of our first stops at the Excess Show. See some of the pieces from their vast selection of rugs at varying price points on Instagram @atxrugs.

Photograph by Kristen Kilpatrick

It feels like vintage glassware in all colors and finishes are around every corner at most of the shows, but this set with gold accents spotted at Excess Field 2 was particularly striking.

Photograph by Kristen Kilpatrick

Texas Monthly