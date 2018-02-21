La Gloria restaurateur Johnny Hernandez takes the all-American burger on a tour of Mexico at this vibrant new joint.
Pat's Pick
Chef Bruno Davaillon strikes gold with his take on classic French cuisine in a lush, glamorous setting.
With a magnificent medley of Mediterranean snacks, tapas, and appetizers, the entreés can wait at Gemma’s new sibling.
Foodies freaked when the famously fastidious chef closed Oxheart. But there’s much to like about its easygoing successor, Theodore Rex.
Austin chef Sonya Coté takes her expertise to Clifton (population 3,392).
Don’t let the folksy branding of this Austin newcomer fool you.
Elevated American food and killer views of downtown Dallas make Mirador destination dining.
From his childhood in Winnipeg to stops in New Orleans and Hong Kong, Ryan Lachaine goes his own way with an eclectic menu that spans the globe.
San Antonio’s Battalion serves primo Italian, including some of the best pasta in the state.
Mix one part Parisian bistro with one part American diner and voilà! Philip Speer’s Bonhomie.