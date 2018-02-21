Pat's Pick

Riel
From Far and Wide

Jul 24, 2017 By Patricia Sharpe

From his childhood in Winnipeg to stops in New Orleans and Hong Kong, Ryan Lachaine goes his own way with an eclectic menu that spans the globe.

