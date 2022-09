Every week, we share dispatches from Texas Country Reporter , the long-running TV show that invites you to hop in and travel along to explore the back roads of Texas.

Owens Salvage in the tiny town of Wellington is no mere junk yard. The 65-acre lot is a slight detour off Route 66, and since 1965, the Owens have curated a collection of original American auto parts worth their weight in gold—to the right person.

In this video, Texas Country Reporter pulls up to check out this remote resource for hot rod restoration.