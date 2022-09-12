Midland photographer Ken Zoller likes to photograph lonely places. From photos of cemeteries to shots of abandoned buildings, his work captures a world left behind. One of his most popular images depicts a mysterious, flat ruin in the shape of an arrow in a field near Odessa. In the latest dispatch from Texas Country Reporter, Zoller revisits the site to snap some new images at night and explains the origins of these massive, forgotten trail markers.
The Story Behind a 70-Foot Concrete Arrow Near Odessa
A hundred years ago, U.S. airmail pilots depended on a coast-to-coast bread-crumb trail of arrows—though most have been destroyed, buried, lost, or forgotten.
