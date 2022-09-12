Every week, we share dispatches from Texas Country Reporter , the long-running TV show that invites you to hop in and travel along to explore the back roads of Texas.

Midland photographer Ken Zoller likes to photograph lonely places. From photos of cemeteries to shots of abandoned buildings, his work captures a world left behind. One of his most popular images depicts a mysterious, flat ruin in the shape of an arrow in a field near Odessa. In the latest dispatch from Texas Country Reporter, Zoller revisits the site to snap some new images at night and explains the origins of these massive, forgotten trail markers.