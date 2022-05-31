The legendary pork chop special at Slow Bone BBQ is only available on Sundays and Mondays, but it’s well worth the wait. Jeffery Hobbs’ intricate process takes a solid three weeks from start to finish. With four seasoning applications, three trips to the smoker, three weeks aging in the walk-in, and one quick sear, this pork chop truly one of a kind.
Think you have the patience to try it yourself? We won’t judge if you want to leave it to the experts. Either way, make sure to tag @TexasMonthly and #TMBBQClub in photos of your own barbecue adventures.
