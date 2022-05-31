This video is part of ’Cue Course, a series that highlights barbecue tips and techniques available exclusively to TM BBQ Club members.

The legendary pork chop special at Slow Bone BBQ is only available on Sundays and Mondays, but it’s well worth the wait. Jeffery Hobbs’ intricate process takes a solid three weeks from start to finish. With four seasoning applications, three trips to the smoker, three weeks aging in the walk-in, and one quick sear, this pork chop truly one of a kind.

Think you have the patience to try it yourself? We won’t judge if you want to leave it to the experts. Either way, make sure to tag @TexasMonthly and #TMBBQClub in photos of your own barbecue adventures.