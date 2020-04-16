9 a.m. Starting around last Saturday, my mom has been insistent on us having a productive schedule—one that does not include us sleeping in until eleven. Yesterday was the first day she enforced this rule, by having me and my sister get up at eight. I managed to convince her to let us sleep in until nine. I had a slower start to my morning, taking my time to get out of bed. I then called my grandparents with my sister. We have been checking in on them a lot more frequently just to make sure they are doing well and staying safe. It’s been harder to get out of bed because I know I have nothing to do. I have no plans for the day or events going on, so it has made me a lot less motivated. It’s easier to fall into a bad routine of staying in bed and watching movies and shows on repeat.

10 a.m. I took a shower and got changed. I’ve found that just by putting on something other than my pajamas—no matter how comfortable they may be—I’m more productive in the mornings. Then I had breakfast, which was fruit and a taco.

11 a.m. I finished my breakfast, went on my phone for twenty minutes, and then sat down with my mom and sister to schedule our day. AISD [Austin Independent School District] released a website with resources to do work, so we scheduled what our week would look like and what times in the day we want to get that work done.

12 p.m. I did my online schoolwork. The work isn’t that hard, but it is frustrating. The work comes from the district and not our teachers, so I’m not learning any new information. I’m just going over what I already know.

1 p.m. I finished up the last of my work in ELA [English language arts] and then watched some Netflix. This is around the time of day where I start to feel extremely unmotivated and just want to be on my phone or asleep. I start to miss my friends a lot, and it can feel really lonely and boring.

2 p.m. Watched Netflix with my sister. Pandemic life hack: get Netflix.

4 p.m. Made a Brussels sprouts salad for me and my sister.

5 p.m. I cleaned and organized my room and my sister’s room with my dad.

6 p.m. I rearranged the art on my walls and did my social studies work. I’ve found that changing my room, even a little bit, helps me not to feel so crazy about being in the same environment every day. I’ve also noticed how clean I have become over this break. Every day I take time to make my bed, take dishes to the kitchen, and just make sure my room is, overall, really clean. It’s a way to make time pass that is productive and makes me feel good. In a way, it has almost become therapeutic to me. I’ve incorporated it into my daily routine without even noticing.

7 p.m. I texted some of my friends, and we talked about how we felt about doing school digitally. We usually talk about what we know about COVID-19, how social distancing and self-isolation is going for us, and if and when we’ll go back to school. To me, it truly feels as if my life, Austin, and the whole world was put on pause. I’ve never seen South Congress so empty; I’ve never seen Austin be not busy. It’s kind of scary not knowing what is going to happen. How much longer until people aren’t at risk of getting sick? How long until I get to go back to school or see my friends?

8 p.m. Me and my sister walked both our dogs around our neighborhood. We do this every day as a way to get exercise and be outside. Then we ate dinner, which was broccoli stir-fry.

9 p.m. I hung out with my sister in my room and we listened to music.

10 p.m. I watched Netflix.

