This article originally appeared in the October 2018 issue with the headline “Meanwhile, in Texas.”

Officers in Newton County responded to a report that two alligators were mating rowdily beneath a woman’s home and damaging her property.

Officials at Tokyo’s Narita International Airport set traps to catch approximately 160 fire ants that are believed to have arrived in the cargo freight of a flight from Texas.

A Dallas woman received makeup tutorial requests on Twitter after her flattering mug shot went viral.

The city of Palestine reported that over the course of its fiscal year it had spent nearly $100,000—10 percent of its $1 million budget shortfall—suing a lawn equipment store owner for hoarding so many lawn mowers that he was essentially running a junkyard.

A man walked into a movie theater in San Antonio and started to scream, causing people to flee the building in panic.

Twenty-three French bulldog puppies were rescued from a hot van in Texarkana.

A Weslaco woman was sentenced to eighteen months in prison for biting a U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer.

Whataburger, free of charge, decorated the Trinity University dorm room of a “superfan” of the chain with orange-and-white home furnishings.

A man in Titus County shot himself in the leg after he mistook a handgun for a flashlight.

The co-owner of an Austin popcorn company became the target of enraged Twitter users because he shares a name with the controversial Australian politician Peter Dutton.

An Abilene woman was arrested after she allegedly crawled through the doggy door of a stranger’s residence and hissed at the homeowner when she was asked to leave.