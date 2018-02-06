Style & Design
Every room has a spectacular view in this ultramodern house that makes the most of its surroundings. Read Story
A new book out later this month showcases some of the city's most outrageous, whacky, and whimsical dwellings. Read Story
The revered Dallas hotel is ready for another century of revelry after sweeping design changes by a visionary local firm. Read Story
They came for Garth Brooks, beers, and more, dressed in their finest boots and fringe. And then there was Mountain Man.
What Texas Monthly’s style contributors are inspired by right now.
UT professor Margo Sawyer turns former grocery store into a light-filled studio and home, complete with a rooftop garden.
The tomes collected by Austin's Melba and Ted Whatley find a place on the shelf in their modern, standalone structure.
Parul Das's Two-Step Sari simplifies the complicated process of donning the traditional garment.
Enterprising Texans of all stripes are dreaming up and creating everything from better bicycles and baseball bats to stunning furniture and fashion. We’ve scoured the state to round up 100 Made in Texas gifts (for everyone on your list) that represent the current heyday of Texas creativity. Read Story
How the Austin home and fashion designer used prints, patterns, and vibrant hues to create her dream headquarter space.
Steve Shuck, co-owner of Texas men's store Stag, designs a cozy home packed with personal touches.
Good taste? It’s in his genes. Step inside a modern marvel in West Austin that was created by a relative of the grand dame of Texas antiques.
A young family and their minimalist-meets-rustic dream home in the Hill Country.