Texas Democrats had their best off-year primary turnout since 2002 and still had fewer voters than the Republicans.
Abbott and Patrick are bringing the power of incumbency to bear against a Rebellion of educators, business leaders and moderate Republicans.
The governor enters his reelection campaign with plenty of questions about long-term vision and legacy.
Guest Column: Don’t keep Texas on the same dangerously anti-business, discriminatory path.
The anti-transgender bathroom bill debate is a strike against any Texas city getting the Amazon HQ2.
A cartoon about the current state of the gubernatorial race.
Would you cast your vote for Mr. Leather International, or a guy who legally changed his name to SECEDE?
Texas Governor Greg Abbott set off a firestorm of controversy yesterday when he bodyslammed a reporter and broke his glasses… Just kidding. That, of course, was Montana’s new Congressman-elect Greg Gianforte. (Yeah, yeah, allegedly bodyslammed.) Let’s try this again. Abbott caused a scandal when he said he could shoot someone…
Dear Governor Abbott, I just happened to catch your remarks from yesterday afternoon, the ones you made while visiting the Austin gun range to sign the bill that lowers the cost of gun licenses in Texas. The Dallas Morning News story I read said that you celebrated by firing a 9…
The NFL is threatening to pull out of Texas when it comes to event consideration, and the governor is fighting back.