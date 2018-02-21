larry mcmurtry

larry mcmurtry
McMurtry’s Best

Jun 22, 2016 By Mark Busby

Lonesome Dove aside, here are the indispensable titles every Texan should have on his or her bookshelf.

Larry McMurtry
The Minor Regional Novelist

Jun 22, 2016 By Skip Hollandsworth

Texas may have inspired Larry McMurtry to become a writer, but there is no writer who has inspired an understanding of Texas quite like Larry McMurtry. At age eighty, our most iconic author still has work to do.
McMurtry and Son

Feb 12, 2015 By Christian Wallace

A memorable evening with James and Curtis McMurtry, the son and grandson of Texas’s most-beloved living author.
Small in the Saddle

Oct 13, 2014 By Michael Ennis

Larry McMurtry, Bill Wittliff, and Jeff Guinn turn to familiar turf—the Old West—to challenge old-school readers.
Larry McMurtry Speaks His Mind, Again

Oct 10, 2013 By andrea valdez

Archer City's most famous son tells a writer's group that Blood Meridian "was a little windy" and admits that two of his favorite television shows are The Sopranos and Everybody Loves Raymond.

