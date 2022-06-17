A 2-year-old Great Dane from Bedford set a world record for the tallest living dog, measuring 3 feet, 5.18 inches at the withers.

A man robbing a home in Port Arthur cut the yard with the owner’s lawn mower, then took the machine with him.

Staff at a senior living community in Grapevine helped a 77-year-old man who had skydived more than 850 times fulfill his wish of jumping out of a plane again, some 20 years after his last leap.

A woman boarded a stranger’s 52-foot yacht in Galveston, took it on a joyride, and docked it more than a mile from its berth before officials arrested her and reportedly found four grams of methamphetamine on her person.

At a graduation ceremony, the president of Wiley College, in Marshall, announced that an anonymous donor had paid off the remaining student balances of the more than one hundred graduating seniors, roughly $300,000 in total.

Estuarine researchers discovered thirty baby dolls covered in barnacles on the coast between North Padre Island and Matagorda Island.

After his mother left her phone unlocked, a 2-year-old in Kingsville used a delivery app to order 31 hamburgers from McDonald’s.

