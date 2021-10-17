A Tyler man who had been growing out his hair for two years placed in the top 25 at the USA Mullet Championships, losing to a Tennessean.

After he said he sustained a head injury during a fight with another patron at an Andrews restaurant, a man sued the establishment for allowing him to get “too drunk” and was awarded $5.5 million in damages.

A father stripped down to his underwear at a Dripping Springs ISD school board meeting while advocating for a district-wide mask mandate, saying, “We follow certain rules for a very good reason.”

After seeing a young boy choking on a bottle cap on the side of a Texas City road, a passing driver hopped out of his car and performed the Heimlich maneuver, saving the child.

In the middle of the night, a woman in Andrews County found a python on her toilet and called the police, who captured it.

After running away from its home, a deaf fifteen-year-old dog got stuck in a storm drain in Arlington for more than ten hours before it was successfully rescued.

A man was apprehended at a border entry in El Paso after he attempted to smuggle into the U.S. 31 rolls of bologna and 2 rolls of turkey ham by hiding them under his car’s seats and in the center console.

An attorney dressed as Michael Myers, the killer in the Halloween franchise, walked down the beach in Galveston with a fake knife and was issued a citation after a scared onlooker called the police.

