Raccoons infiltrated an Austin high school, prompting at least one staffer to jump on a desk in fear and inspiring students to create an Instagram account dedicated to the creatures.

A Texas woman in London for the coronation of King Charles III persuaded Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, to speak on a cellphone with the woman’s aunt in Tennessee, who couldn’t make it to the ceremony because she had broken her leg.

A Houston bakery started selling an eighteen-inch-long croissant that costs $70 and can be paid for on an installment plan.

Edgewood police arrested a woman after she allegedly attempted to rob a grocery store clerk with a knife and then, when the clerk claimed he couldn’t open the register, said, “Oh, I was just kidding anyway,” shopped for a few items, paid, and left.

No one was seriously injured when a small Cessna plane landed upside down on its wings in Terrell after a crosswind and poor wheel contact caused the aircraft to flip.

A man fishing on the Trinity River successfully battled for 25 minutes to catch a nearly eight-foot, 251-pound alligator gar, likely establishing a world record.

A San Antonio man reportedly ran a red light, T-boned a car, and fled on foot into a nearby Mexican restaurant, where he sat down, ordered some tacos, walked into a utility closet from which he climbed into the attic space, fell through the ceiling tiles into the men’s restroom, and climbed back into the attic, where the police finally found him.

This article originally appeared in the July 2023 issue of Texas Monthly. Subscribe today.