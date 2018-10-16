For our November 2018 “Feast Around the World” feature, we asked five of the state’s top chefs to create festive meals to serve this season. What we got was a cornucopia of global flavors.
Steve McHugh, who opened Cured in San Antonio five years ago, created a feast built on memories from his days in Wisconsin and New Orleans but uses native ingredients for a true Texas twist. Below, find an unexpected accompaniment for roast duck from McHugh’s “Hunting and Gathering” feast.
Grapefruit and Chile Pequin Jelly
Serves 6
½ to 2 cups (1 to 4 ounces) dried whole chile sequins, rehydrated (available packaged in produce section)
1 cup grapefruit juice
1 (1.75-ounce) box pectin powder (about ⅓ cup)
5 cups sugar
Put the chile pequins, grapefruit juice, and pectin powder in a large saucepan and bring to a rolling boil, stirring constantly. Stir in the sugar and return to a boil. Cook for 1 minute, stirring. Remove jelly from heat and skim off foam (texture will be semi-solid). Cool and pour into 1 or more bowls. Serve alongside duck.
