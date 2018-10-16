This recipe originally appeared in the November 2018 issue.

For our November 2018 “Feast Around the World” feature, we asked five of the state’s top chefs to create festive meals to serve this season. What we got was a cornucopia of global flavors.

Steve McHugh, who opened Cured in San Antonio five years ago, created a feast built on memories from his days in Wisconsin and New Orleans but uses native ingredients for a true Texas twist. Below, find an unexpected accompaniment for roast duck from McHugh’s “Hunting and Gathering” feast.

Grapefruit and Chile Pequin Jelly

Serves 6

½ to 2 cups (1 to 4 ounces) dried whole chile sequins, rehydrated (available packaged in produce section)

1 cup grapefruit juice

1 (1.75-ounce) box pectin powder (about ⅓ cup)

5 cups sugar

Put the chile pequins, grapefruit juice, and pectin powder in a large saucepan and bring to a rolling boil, stirring constantly. Stir in the sugar and return to a boil. Cook for 1 minute, stirring. Remove jelly from heat and skim off foam (texture will be semi-solid). Cool and pour into 1 or more bowls. Serve alongside duck.