Bar: Sidecar at Prince Solms Inn

Opened: October 2018

The Story: Prince Solms Inn owners Terry and Celina Muckenfuss recently overhauled their historic building’s brick basement, turning it into a genteel club specializing in top-notch drinks overseen by Andy Hack. A veteran of San Antonio’s craft-cocktail scene, Hack has worked behind the bar at establishments such as Paramour, Bohanan’s, and the Friendly Spot.

Ambience: It’s decidedly more New Orleans than New Braunfels—expect to be greeted by a jazzy piano ditty as you descend the staircase. Although you may end up next to a tourist hiding his river hair beneath a pristine cowboy hat, this boozy bijou has quickly become a favorite with locals in a town known more for German beer halls than perfectly poured Manhattans.

What to Order: The bar boasts an impressive whiskey collection; try the off-menu Rusty Cage, a spirit-forward combination of rye, Amaro Montenegro, and Luxardo. If you’re fresh from the Guadalupe yourself, opt for the Strawberry Fitzgerald, a bright mix of gin, clarified strawberry syrup, and lemon. You also won’t go wrong ordering the namesake cocktail.

Pro Tip: Friday and Saturday steak nights bring a twelve-ounce ribeye to the otherwise limited food menu.

Rusty Cage

1½ ounces rye

½ ounce Luxardo Maraschino

½ ounce Amaro Montenegro

4 dashes orange bitters

Combine all ingredients into mixing glass with ice, and stir for 25 to 30 rotations, or until the glass becomes frosty with condensation. Strain over ice (large blocks, if you have them) and garnish with an orange swath.

Created by Matty Gee at Mulberry Project NY, circa 2011.

Strawberry Fitzgerald

2 ounces Seersucker Gin

¾ ounce lemon juice

¾ ounce clarified strawberry syrup

4 dashes Angostura bitters

Combine all ingredients into a shaker tin with ice. Shake vigorously, and strain into a coupe. Garnish with a lemon swath or strawberry slice.

This article originally appeared in the April 2019 issue of Texas Monthly with the headline “Go Underground.” Subscribe today.