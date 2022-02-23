After a year-long hiatus, a policies and procedures audit, and an ongoing pandemic, the James Beard Foundation announced the semifinalists for the 2022 James Beard Awards. The organization’s awards are considered the highest honors for restaurants and individuals in the food and hospitality industry.

This year, the awards appear dedicated to acknowledging diversity in the Texas dining scene. For many years, only a few minority-owned businesses and chefs of color were selected for the long list, but they didn’t make it to the final round. Things seems to be changing—this year’s list hews closer to racial and ethnic equity.

Across national categories, such as Best New Restaurant and Best Pastry Chef, eighteen Texans and Texas establishments were named, among them Emiliano Marentes of Elemi in El Paso (Outstanding Chef), Sofia Tejeda of Mixtli in San Antonio (Outstanding Pastry Chef), and Chris Williams of Lucille’s Hospitality in Houston (Outstanding Restaurateur). Long-listed businesses include mezcaleria Las Almas Rotas in Dallas (Outstanding Bar Program) and Roots Southern Table in Farmers Branch (Best New Restaurant).

The twenty Best Chef: Texas semifinalists—in 2019, the awards gave Texas its own category—include pitmasters, taqueros, bakers, and chefs, such as Damien Brockway of Distant Relatives in Austin, Iliana de la Vega of El Naranjo in Austin, Christine Ha and Tony J. Nguyen of Xin Chào in Houston, Finn Walter of The Nicolett in Lubbock, and Steven McHugh of Cured in San Antonio.

Below is the list of Texas chefs and establishments named as semifinalists. The full list can be found at the James Beard Foundation website. The awards ceremony will take place in Chicago on June 13.

Outstanding Restaurateur

Larry and Jessica Delgado, Delgado Collective, McAllen

Chris Williams, Lucille’s Hospitality Group, Houston

Outstanding Chef

Emiliano Marentes, Elemi, El Paso

Outstanding Restaurant

Mixtli, San Antonio

Emerging Chef

Edgar Rico, Nixta Taqueria, Austin

Amanda Turner, Olamaie, Austin

Best New Restaurant

Pier 6 Seafood & Oyster House, San Leon

Roots Southern Table, Farmers Branch

Outstanding Pastry Chef

Ruben Ortega, Xochi, Houston

Sofia Tejeda, Mixtli, San Antonio

Outstanding Baker

David Cáceres, La Panadería, San Antonio

Maricsa Trejo, La Casita Bakeshop, Richardson

Outstanding Hospitality

Hugo’s, Houston

José, Dallas

Outstanding Wine Program

High Street Wine Co., San Antonio

Sachet, Dallas

Outstanding Bar Program

Julep, Houston

Las Almas Rotas, Dallas

Best Chef: Texas

Alex Au-Yeung, Phat Eatery, Katy

Damien Brockway, Distant Relatives, Austin

Aaron Bludorn, Bludorn, Houston

Sylvia Casares, Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen, Houston

Tiffany Derry, Roots Southern Table, Farmers Branch

Christine Ha and Tony J. Nguyen, Xin Chào, Houston

Quy Hoang, Blood Bros. BBQ, Bellaire

Kaiser Lashkari, Himalaya Restaurant, Houston

Matt McCallister, Homewood, Dallas

Steven McHugh, Cured, San Antonio

Misti Norris, Petra and the Beast, Dallas

Anastacia Quiñones-Pittman, José, Dallas

Esaul Ramos Jr., 2M Smokehouse, San Antonio

Felipe Riccio, March, Houston

Regino Rojas, Revolver Taco Lounge, Dallas

John Russ, Clementine, San Antonio

Ernest Servantes and David Kirkland, Burnt Bean Co., Seguin

Iliana de la Vega, El Naranjo, Austin

Finn Walter, The Nicolett, Lubbock

Koji Yoshida, Ebesu Robata & Sushi, Plano