The asphalt on about four miles of road in Crockett melted because of excessive heat.

The Lakeland Village Community Association sued a Cypress homeowner for as much as $250,000, saying that her feeding of ducks near her house caused foul odors, untidy conditions, and noise that disturbs the peace.

Researchers visiting Big Bend National Park discovered a species of oak tree, the Quercus tardifolia, that they thought had gone extinct more than a decade earlier.

A man posing as a deputy sheriff scammed a woman in Angelina County out of $2,000 by convincing her that she needed to pay a fine for not appearing in court.

After seeing a car swerve off the road and crash into a tree, a former Navy medic from Fate rescued three children from the back seat of the burning vehicle.

Two Harris County landscapers alerted authorities after finding human bones in a backyard barbecue pit.

Police accused a man of stealing more than $10,000 worth of bleachers from a New Caney public park.

This article originally appeared in the September 2022 issue of Texas Monthly with the headline “Meanwhile, in Texas.” Subscribe today.