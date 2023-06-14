On Saturday, June 3, José R. Ralat won his second (back-to-back) James Beard Media Award for the Tex-Mexplainer series, which explores the nuances and complexities of one of the state’s most adored fares. Ralat was recognized in the Columns and Newsletters category for his articles “Tetelas Are the Tasty Triangles You Need to Try Right Now,” “Birria Is the Greatest Threat to Taco Culture—and Its Savior,” and “Trompo Tacos Are So Much More Than Tacos al Pastor.” This win comes on the heels of Ralat’s 2022 win, in the same category, also for Tex-Mexplainer. The full list of winners can be found here.

In other Texas Monthly food-writer news, executive editor Patricia Sharpe was inducted into the Wine & Food Week Hall of Fame on Saturday, June 10. Sharpe was recognized for her decades of work in food journalism during the Wine Rendezvous Grand Tasting & Chef Showcase event, where she also served as lead judge in this year’s Chefs of Chefs competition. Sharpe has been on staff at Texas Monthly since 1974 and has a long-standing column, Pat’s Pick, in which she reviews restaurants across the state. Her story about being a restaurant critic, titled “Confessions of a ‘Skinny Bitch,’ ” won a James Beard Foundation award for magazine food writing in 2006.

In addition, this week it was announced that Patricia Sharpe will be honored with the Excellence in Journalism Award by the Texas Restaurant Association. The award is meant to recognize work in media and journalism that goes above and beyond to promote and provide insight into the state’s $87 billion restaurant industry. This year’s awards ceremony will take place at the Lone Star Bash in Houston on Sunday, July 9.