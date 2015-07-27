As the doors to Cuban travel slowly re-open, the author’s dad recalls his epic road/cruise ship trip to Havana just before Castro’s take-over, and we remember Castro’s hero’s welcome in Houston a few months later.
JFK assassination
What we learned about Dallas that fateful day.
Why Lee Harvey Oswald acted alone.
This week, Irving and Dallas took different approaches to residences formerly occupied by JFK's assassin.
The Oak Cliff apartment fixtures that witnessed the 1962-1963 fights between the assassin and his wife are on sale.
In an excerpt from his long-awaited fourth volume on LBJ, Robert Caro delves into those fateful hours in Dallas on November 22, 1963.
The ambulance that carried JFK's body from Parkland Memorial Hospital to Love Field is going up on the auction block next month in Scottsdale.
Working on his memoir one day in 1969, LBJ spoke more frankly into a tape recorder about the Kennedys, Vietnam, and other subjects than he ever had before. The transcript of that tape has never been published—until now. Michael Beschloss explains its historical significance.