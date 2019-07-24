An inmate at Bexar County Adult Detention Center Allegedly Climbed into the ceiling of his cell, opened a sprinkler valve, and flooded the jail’s basement during an unsuccessful escape attempt.

A man in Travis County was filmed walking his dog alongside his car while driving.

A man fell from the eleventh floor of the Omni Hotel in Corpus Christi and survived with non-life-threatening injuries.

Robstown was named the worst city in Texas to live in, but the city manager said it’s not true.

Laredo surpassed Los Angeles to become the leading port in the United States.

Abilene’s police chief publicly apologized to the descendants of the victim of a lynching that took place there 97 years ago.

The iconic La Harmonia store in the Castolon Historic District of Big Bend, which has sold sundries for nearly a century, was destroyed during a wildfire.

A middle school band director in Webb County allegedly pawned thousands of dollars’ worth of stolen instruments.

An 85-year-old woman in Lufkin finally got to fulfill her dream of riding around town in a Cadillac convertible.

A woman allegedly threw a drink and a food tray at her colleagues at a Denton Burger King after she was fired, then walked outside and kicked a truck.

A 72-year-old grandmother was arrested at the customs checkpoint at DFW Airport after she was found carrying CBD oil.

A woman in Wichita Falls allegedly stole three rugs and four vacuum cleaners from a Target, and 704 5-Hour Energy drinks and 1,208 cigarette lighters from a Walmart.

An eighth grader from Austin won a National Geographic geography contest.