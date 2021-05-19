A traveler at Houston’s Hobby Airport was caught trying to hide meth inside a breakfast taco.

Animal shelter volunteers found a poodle roaming the streets of Corpus Christi and returned him to his owners in New Mexico—four years after he went missing.

A 53-year-old man allegedly stabbed, nonfatally, the manager of a Jack in the Box in League City who asked him to put on a mask.

A woman whose Guinness World Record–breaking fingernails were a combined 24 feet long went to a Fort Worth dermatologist to have them cut for the first time in nearly thirty years.

A man in Temple allegedly tried to run over a woman with whom he was arguing but instead crashed his car into a Discount Tire store.

Nine students, each with a 5.0 GPA, will graduate from Harris County’s Bellaire High School as valedictorians—a record number to do so from one school in the district.

A Bexar County motorist accused of hitting and killing a bicyclist and then fleeing the scene asked authorities to return her BMW, which they were keeping as evidence.

After being separated from her for a year because of the pandemic, a husband in Georgetown was reunited with his wife, who lives in a nursing and rehabilitation center, for their fiftieth wedding anniversary.

This article originally appeared in the June 2021 issue of Texas Monthly with the headline “Meanwhile, in Texas.” Subscribe today.