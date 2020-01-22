Two therapy dogs got married in a ceremony at a Mansfield hospital.

A University of Texas at Arlington student broke the Guinness World Record for highest standing jump, with a 65-inch vertical leap.

The winner of the Miss Alice Texas Beauty Pageant had her crown revoked after she was arrested for allegedly banging on the windows of an ex-boyfriend’s home.

The city of Pearland gave residents permission to kill Muscovy ducks, whose aggressive behavior has bothered many locals.

Bidding topped $3 million for the sale of “Cluckingham Palace,” the 18,000-square-foot mansion in Pittsburg that was formerly the home of chicken magnate Lonnie “Bo” Pilgrim.

A near-mint-condition copy of the first comic book published by Marvel, which featured the 1939 debut of the Human Torch and the Sub-Mariner, sold at auction in Dallas for $1.26 million.

Someone stole the Texas Southern University women’s basketball team uniforms from their hotel before an away game against the University of Oregon, so they played in their practice jerseys.

After an El Paso man lit a candle near a painting of the Virgin Mary that hung in his home, the candle exploded, and the melted wax hardened into a figure he said resembles the Virgin Mary cradling baby Jesus.

A lightning strike left a 15-foot-by-15-foot crater in the parking lot of a Fort Worth strip mall.

A father and son were arrested for allegedly hunting deer on the campus of the University of Houston–Clear Lake.

Medicare refused to pay for the prescriptions of a 73-year-old Magnolia woman because the Social Security Administration incorrectly listed her as deceased.