This recipe originally appeared in the November 2018 issue.

For our November 2018 “Feast Around the World” feature, we asked five of the state’s top chefs to create festive meals to serve this season. What we got was a cornucopia of global flavors.

Maribel Rivero’s three-year journey across South America, which included her native Bolivia as well as neighboring Peru, inspired the chef to return to Austin and open a Peruvian restaurant of her own. Her holiday feast is a celebration of the flavors found at Yuyo. Below is a traditional side dish from Rivero’s “Peruvian Party” feast.

Jasmine Rice With Ripe Plantains

Serves 8

4 ripe plantains (look for dark-brown skin, a little yellow is okay, and soft texture)

vegetable oil, mild-flavored, for frying, divided use

2 cups jasmine rice

about 4 cups chicken or vegetable broth

salt to taste

sprigs of parsley or other herbs, for garnish, optional

Peel the plantains and cut into diagonal slices ¼ to ⅓ inch thick. Pour oil into a large skillet to a depth of about ¼ inch and heat until the surface of the oil shimmers. Add the plantain slices, a handful at a time (do not crowd skillet), and fry until nicely caramelized, adding oil if necessary. Drain on paper towels and keep warm.

In a large, heavy saucepan, heat 1 tablespoon oil over medium heat, add rice, and sauté until the grains turn opaque. Pour enough broth into the skillet to cover the rice by about 1 inch (if broth is low-sodium, add salt to taste). Cook over medium-high to high heat, uncovered, until the liquid has been absorbed and steam holes appear in the rice. Turn off heat, cover, and let stand for 10 minutes. Uncover and fluff with a fork. To serve, put the rice in a large bowl and top attractively with plantain slices; garnish with parsley.