In Season, our series celebrating the juiciest fruit and crispest veggies in Texas. This winter, we asked local chefs to share stories about their favorite items of seasonal produce—and create original recipes that make the most of winter bounty. Welcome to, our series celebrating the juiciest fruit and crispest veggies in Texas. This winter, we asked local chefs to share stories about their favorite items of seasonal produce—and create original recipes that make the most of winter bounty.

For Kevin Wenzel, owner of Wiseman House Chocolates in Hico, winter citrus stirs childhood memories of a 4-H food show. One of the items he recalls making—with some parental guidance—is orange-candied pecans. “My mother did most of the work zesting oranges, and this was before Microplanes existed,” the chef and chocolatier says. They scored a second-place ribbon at the 1976 show, and Wenzel says his mom was thankful they didn’t place first. “My mother was relieved for the red ribbon since a blue ribbon would have made me proud of what I really didn’t cook.”

His sister Kara, however, swept the culinary board. “She made her own dish, knew the food groups, and both years we did the 4-H food show, she received blue ribbons,” Wenzel says. “She now runs the family business, the Dutchman’s Hidden Valley Country Store in Hamilton, where I grew up making and creating new sandwiches, baking breads, and stirring fudge and batches of peanut brittle.”

Those years spent helping the family business (along with some additional training in school) led to a business of his own. In 1996, Wenzel opened Wiseman House in Hico, where he crafts handmade chocolates ranging from Texas whiskey truffles to toffee melts. They put on a show worthy of a thousand blue ribbons.

There is no chocolate in Wenzel’s Texas Citrus Rustic Cake, but there is an abundance of tangy citrus. “I make this cake not for sweetness,” Wenzel says, “but for flavor, which is what I want from my chocolates here at Wiseman House—full-flavored, not sweet-focused.”

Texas Citrus Rustic Cake

1 medium orange, or two small tangerines or tangelos

1 large lemon

⅔ cup Texas olive oil

6 ounces raw almonds

1 cup all-purpose flour

1 tablespoon baking powder

4 large eggs, room temperature

½ teaspoon sea salt or Himalayan pink salt

1 ½ cups granulated white sugar