As quarantine rules in Texas have tightened over the past few weeks, the state’s restaurants have had to shut down their dining rooms and either close completely or offer takeout. Texas Monthly’s Dining Guide reviewers decided to give a few places a try to help readers get a taste of what the experience is like and offer tips. In addition to ordering from favorite local establishments, there are many ways to help the restaurants and their staffs during this incredibly difficult time. Note: Almost all of these restaurants work with delivery apps like Favor, DoorDash, and Grubhub, but you can avoid delivery fees (for yourself and the restaurant) if you feel comfortable enough to DIY.

AUSTIN

Antonelli’s Cheese Shop

This quaint, family-owned Hyde Park cheese shop has been spreading the word on the great cheeses of the world since 2010. Having temporarily transitioned their walk-in store to a curbside pickup, delivery, and mail-order business, owners John and Kendall Antonelli have also launched weekly Facebook Live tastings, in which guests can pick up a cheese plate for $30 and then join the couple online for a spirited tutorial.

How to get it: While phone-in orders are welcome, the website is efficient. Build your own or select a custom cheese, meat, and/or antipasti tray under the “Monger Selections” tab. Then choose your time window (the shop suggests allowing at least an hour), drive over, park and call to confirm your arrival, and wait for them to bring your order out to the back of your car.

What we liked: We let the experts do the choosing for us by selecting the Ready-to-Go-Indoor Picnic, which includes three kinds of cheese (ours were a bold and flavorful semi-firm Ossau-Iraty sheep’s milk; Mt Tam, an indulgent triple-cream cow’s milk from California’s Cowgirl Creamery; and a Brabander goat Gouda). The rest of the order includes two types of charcuterie meats, such as prosciutto and salami; crackers; Marcona almonds; dried figs; and dried apricots. All this, plus a bottle of wine, could feed four (though it’s suggested to be a serving for two) for $75.

Boozy options: The Ready-To-Go-Indoor Picnic includes a bottle of wine. We opted to let the shop surprise us with something, and we were thrilled with a 2018 Navardia Spanish rioja.

Good to know: Your order comes in a handy soft-sided, insulated bag with a couple of cheese knives. If you’re going anywhere but home to enjoy your picnic, we suggest bringing plates, napkins, an ice pack or two, and a corkscrew, in the event that the bottle you receive isn’t a screw cap.

4220 Duval (512-531-9610); antonellischeese.com

Jessica Dupuy

Pieous

West of Austin, on the way to Dripping Springs, this family-owned business has nailed the format for friendly service, relaxed atmosphere, and delicious food. Most people go for the pizza, but we prefer the pastrami.

How to get it: Visit the website and choose from an array of pizzas, salads, pastrami, and desserts. Orders are made as they’re received, so you can expect to pick yours up in twenty to thirty minutes. Walk up to the restaurant’s sliding window, which is typically used for breakfast and coffee orders. The attendant will ask your name and place your order on a cart just outside the window.

What we liked: Pizzas are Neapolitan-style, purposely “droopy,” and thin-crusted from a brief spell in a wood-burning oven. The Simplicity Pizza is a classic, no-sauce favorite with fresh tomatoes, basil, and garlic. We added Italian sausage and mushrooms. The pastrami plate is a must. Choose lean, juicy, or mixed for your half-pound order of sliced meat, which is served alongside yellow and whole-grain mustards, pickled onions, house-made pickles, and sliced country bread.

Boozy options: Wine or beer. Most of the wine served at Pieous is on tap, but you can order from a small selection of bottles. Try the Pieous Red, made from Texas grapes by Duchman Family Winery.

Good to know: Pizzas are cut in four slices, but you can request “kid cut” on the order menu for eight smaller slices. Also, on the beverage menu you can select a “super roll” of Tork Advanced industrial toilet tissue.

166 Hargraves Dr., Bldg. H; pieous.com

Tacodeli

This Austin-born mini-chain, which started in 1999, was doing its hallmark crossover tacos—Mexican with novel combinations geared toward American pile-it-on tastes, like the Cowboy Taco—long before the current taco craze.

How to get it: You can order by phone (there might be a wait at rush hour) and online (the screens are pretty rational and easy to navigate; don’t miss the one for a tip at the end; you can add up to 25 percent). You drive up, park in a numbered space, text the joint, and a glove-wearing server comes out and places a paper bag of carefully wrapped food at a designated spot more than six feet from your car.

What we liked: Robust pozole, with tender chunks of pork shoulder and white hominy, in a chile-tomato broth, with a little garnish of cabbage and radish. Also great: the ample romaine salad with red onion, chopped tomato, jack cheese, and small scoops of guacamole and sour cream. Of the several offered toppings, the steak (tender lean sirloin) and the shrimp (crisp, medium-sized) are best.

Boozy options: Alas, no booze, but they’ve got Mexican Cokes in bottles, plus other options.

Good to know: Tacodeli’s flavor profile is emphatic but not killer (unless you douse your food in the fabulous signature Doña sauce—creamy pureed jalapeño and garlic). Also, the potatoes on the taco orders are mashed and soft—some love them, some don’t. The locations are open all day, closing at 8.

Multiple locations in Austin; also in Dallas and Houston; tacodeli.alohaorderonline.com

Jessica Dupuy

Uchi

Noted for its artful take on sushi and other Japanese-inspired fare, this upscale, groundbreaking restaurant (with locations in Dallas and Houston, also) has pivoted to a freshness-conscious curbside model.

How to get it: The Uchi method is unique; it involves first making a reservation for a pickup time. Once that is confirmed, a member of the staff will call you about thirty minutes before your pickup time to take your specific order and payment method. At pickup, drive into the main entry to be directed to the parking area. Your order will then be brought to your car. To order up to three days in advance, select the “Curbside Reservations” button on the website and designate the number of people you’re feeding and the desired day and time of pickup.

What we liked: We ate the sweet and savory brussels sprouts before even leaving the parking lot. Our sushi order included a couple of pieces of toro (tuna belly), salmon, and the wonderful avocado with tangy yuzu kosho and sweet madai (Japanese sea bream) adorned with shiso leaf and lemon zest. A crunchy dusting of panko over the spicy tuna roll made for a nice bit of texture with tuna, cucumber, and avocado wrapped underneath a blanket of sweet, spongy rice.

Boozy options: Wine, beer, and sake by the bottle are offered at 25 percent off. We loved the balance of sweet stone fruit, orange blossom, and umami in the Mantensei Star-Filled Sky junmai ginjo.

Good to know: Sushi is, of course, meant to be consumed within minutes of service. If you have a long drive home, do what we did and pull over for a quick tailgate picnic.

801 S. Lamar Blvd. (512-916-4808); uchiaustin.com

Valentina’s Tex Mex BBQ

Valentina’s has definitively married the two iconic cuisines of the Lone Star State. This glorified food truck with beer garden–style dining has also managed to come up with a pretty smooth takeout service for its barbecue by the pound, specialty sides, and packaged family meals.

How to get it: Place your order online and plan to pick it up within twenty or so minutes. Upon arrival, park and look for the sheltered pickup spot, which is outfitted with line markers spaced six feet apart. At the end of the line, a gloved attendant will take your name and place your bag on the table.

What we liked: This was our first time to order the cerveza-marinated fajitas, and we immediately felt as if a hole in our soul had been filled. Tender, juicy, and not at all greasy, the tasty morsels of beef come with sautéed poblano and caramelized onions tossed in. Don’t forget the queso. We considered the eight-ounce portion but opted for the twelve-ounce instead, considering the depth of comfort it delivers in the best of times.

Boozy options: None. Only soft drinks and Topo Chico are currently offered.

Good to know: As demand for barbecue varies from day to day, it’s not uncommon to discover that your preferred meat (lean or moist brisket, for example) may be sold out toward the end of the day. Be patient and willing to try something else; you’ll no doubt be rewarded.

11500 Menchaca Rd.; valentinastexmexbbq.com

DALLAS

Tina Danze

Carbone’s

Carbone’s specialty is grandma-style Italian American food, with ingredient upgrades. The daily menu includes classics—like lasagna (two kinds), spaghetti and meatballs (made with Berkshire pork shoulder), veal Parm, linguine with shrimp scampi—as well as chef’s specials, soups, and salads. The porchetta hero is a Thursday and Friday lunch special.

How to get it: Check out the menu online, then phone in your selections for curbside pickup. You can pay by credit card over the phone or at the time of pickup.

What we liked: Big enough for two, the lasagna bolognese is magnificent comfort food: tender house-made pasta sheets layered with lusty bolognese sauce and molten mozzarella. Escarole salad, garlic bread, and a generous bunch of blistered shishito peppers made tasty sides. Excellent cannoli, stuffed with sweetened ricotta, was a lighter alternative to the decadent cheesecake.

Boozy options: Bottles of wine from the impressive online wine list are 45 percent off.

Good to know: You can also order two days ahead for frozen items, which include lasagna (bolognese or spinach), ravioli, meatballs, and marinara sauce.

4208 Oak Lawn Ave. (214-522-4208); carbonesdallas.com

Tina Danze

El Fenix

Generations of Dallasites have turned to this 102-year-old local chain for old-school Tex-Mex. The enchilada special ($5.99) has become a daily deal since the shelter-in-place order began, along with fajitas, tamales, tacos, and queso.

How to get it: Order by phone for curbside pickup, then call the restaurant when you arrive and give them your order number. You can pay over the phone or when you pick up.

What we liked: The aforementioned enchiladas rank high among comfort foods, and you can’t beat the price. Filled with cheese (a zap in the microwave gets it gooey again) and cloaked in an earthy chile con carne, the two enchiladas are flanked by righteous refried beans and rice. The shredded pork tamales are tender and tasty. The well-packaged lemon cream pie fell out of our bag and onto the table but it was delicious all the same.

Boozy options: Inexpensive margarita kits by the gallon or quart and six-packs of Mexican or domestic beers.

Good to know: The Northwest Highway location’s neighborhood clientele is ordering in droves. It took several tries to get through on the phone, and there was a run on chips and salsa. Consider other locations, and be patient.

Multiple locations; elfenix.com

Khao Noodle Shop

This humble noodle house has drawn national and statewide acclaim for its chef-driven Southeast Asian “street food.” The Laotian owner learned to cook from his mom, but his San Antonio childhood and world travels have also been culinary influences. Noodles in complex broths share the menu with small plates, including meaty specials and a Lao mango salad.

How to get it: A dedicated website streamlines the process; it’s one of the best we’ve seen. Make your choices, pay, and select a time for curbside or counter pickup. You’ll get a confirmation email, followed by another when your order is ready, and a phone number to call on arrival.

What we liked: Mee Katee: rice noodles in a rich, herb-laced coconut-curry sauce with ground pork, egg, and chopped peanuts—a side of earthy chile paste lets you dial up the heat. Boat noodles comforted us with a dark, rich broth made with pork blood and aromatic Laotian seasonings. Don’t miss the Moutsahyang: three well-seasoned pork patties (more like meatballs) perched sushi-style on rice, sandwiching a thin egg layer and a roasted eggplant–garlic paste.

Boozy options: Check out Beer Lao, a pale lager brewed with rice, by the bottle or six-pack.

Good to know: Broths and noodles are packed separately (no sogginess!) and well labeled. Don’t overlook the bevy of condiments (also labeled). Despite not answering the phone, a staff member promptly brought our order to the car at pickup time.

4812 Bryan; khaodallas.com

Norma’s Cafe

This diner has been making Texas comfort food since 1956, when the Oak Cliff location (the first of five) opened. Norma’s is famous for its blue-plate specials (chicken-fried steak, meat loaf) as well as breakfast fare, hearty sandwiches, and soothing desserts.

How to get it: Check out the menu online, then order by phone. Orders are usually ready within 15 minutes. Call when you arrive.

What we liked: The chicken-fried steak was excellent and big enough to share (but get extra sides, like the creamy mashed potatoes and tender, broad green beans, cooked with bacon). Even though it was enclosed in a plastic clamshell during our 15-minute drive, our savory steak’s battered crust remained crispy, and was well seasoned to boot. The steak was great on its own, but we helped ourselves to generous drizzles of thick cream gravy. A massive slab of meat loaf was comforting, with a sweet and tangy tomato glaze. And, because we couldn’t help ourselves, we gobbled up an order of fried dill pickle slices, dipped in an herby ranch dressing. The chocolate pie managed to stand tall throughout the journey home, under a cloudlike meringue topping.

Boozy options: None (they’ve never served alcohol).

Good to know: Family-style meals for six people (brunch, lunch, and dinner) are available for $55.99 to $59.99. The dinner meals have seven entrées to choose from.

Multiple locations; normascafe.com

Tina Danze

TJ’s Seafood

Impeccably sourced wild seafood and a talented kitchen put this seafood market on the map as a dining destination and takeout spot (long before takeout was de rigueur). Besides classics like crab cakes, mussels, gumbo, fried seafood, and lobster rolls, the menu offers entrées that rival fine-dining fare.

How to get it: Order by phone or online.

What we liked: Gulf shrimp (choose from several preparations) with a choice of two sides. We were blown away by the Creole-style blackened shrimp; the six plump, perfectly cooked critters had a spicy kick that contrasted nicely with the sweet coconut rice and crisp-tender pan-sautéed green beans. We spoiled ourselves with an addictive caramel-topped chocolate bread pudding; it was big enough for two.

Boozy options: Order one bottle of wine, get the second bottle free. The Preston Royal location also offers cocktail kits to go.

Good to know: Besides the regular menu, you can make a phone order for a family meals, at $25 per person (it’s not on the online order menu). Choose from two seafood options in lemon-caper butter sauce, with mashed potatoes and the sautéed vegetable of the day.

Two locations; tjsseafood.com

HOUSTON

Goode Co. Kitchen & Cantina

This newcomer combines the smoky flavors of the South with homey recipes from a Goode family grandmother, an immigrant from Tampico, Mexico. The west Houston spot in Memorial/Hedwig Village (the Woodlands location is temporarily closed) is ideal for families, with takeout choices in single or “party pack” servings.

How to get it: Calling is efficient, and the online option is easy to navigate. For curbside pickup, park, call the restaurant, and servers wearing gloves will meet you outside with tightly packaged foods in sturdy takeout bags.

What we liked: The tender, mesquite-grilled fajitas, onions, and peppers come with large house-made flour tortillas, rice, beans, and setups (guacamole, sour cream, pico). We also loved the grilled redfish on the half shell, chicken enchiladas blanketed in yellow cheese and chile gravy, and slow-smoked carnitas with salsa verde and bacon-enhanced charro beans. Warm chips and salsa ride sidesaddle.

Boozy options: Beer, wine, and margarita kits (with or without the tequila). The Damn Goode Margarita Kit (serves six) includes tequila, margarita mix, fresh lime juice, lime wedges, two kinds of salt, and instructions.

Good to know: Goode Co. Barbeque (Kirby and Memorial) and Goode Co. Taqueria also offer curbside pickup and delivery.

9005 I-10 (Katy Fwy). (713-766-3434); kitchenandcantina.com

Kenny & Ziggy’s

Such a deli! From kasha to kishka, there are hundreds of items on this massive menu. The legendary New York-style deli serves unabashedly humongous sandwiches, colossal platters of goulash and roast turkey, salads of all sorts, and classics like chicken pot pie, matzoh ball soup, whitefish, lox, latke, and more.

How to get it: Order online or by phone from friendly, helpful staff. Pay in advance (don’t forget a generous tip). Park curbside and call to announce you’ve arrived. Said friendly staff, gloved and appropriately distanced, put items in your trunk, and away you go with the good stuff.

What we liked: The corned beef sandwich, a good three inches of house-pickled meat on rye; the meat loaf, covered in rich mushroom gravy, with two sides; mishmosh soup—yes, even when it’s 85 degrees, cause it’s that good (noodles, chicken, veggies, matzoh ball—huge, of course—and kreplach); and the carrot cake, a three-layer beauty, the best in town.

Boozy options: None.

Good to know: No breakfast; Post Oak location only; serious props to the upbeat, appreciative crew here.

2327 Post Oak Blvd. (713-871-8883); kennyandziggys.com

Mary B. McIntire

The Pit Room

In tough times Texans cue up for ’cue, like the Pit Room’s credible, hefty portions of brisket, links, chicken, ribs, and pulled pork, plus sides.

How to get it: Peruse the online to-go menu (meat by the pound and sides by the quart or gallon), then call to place your order and arrange a time for pickup. Enter off of Richmond, remain in your car, and complete the transaction through your window.

What we liked: The juicy whole chickens, nicely chopped into smaller portions. A hefty pile of pulled pork. Tender brisket, pink within and peppery without. The barbecue sauce has a nice little kick; the potato salad is good enough; and we’ve always liked the charro beans. Two pounds of each meat were enough to feed two people several times and a horde at least once.

Boozy options: Domestic and imported six-packs and wine by the bottle.

Good to know: All meats come with barbecue sauce, sliced bread, pickles, onions, and jalapeños.

1201 Richmond Ave. (281-888-1929); thepitroombbq.com

Mary B. McIntire

Pondicheri

Now is the time for some spice in our lives, and this fave by local celebrity chef Anita Jaisinghani rates as one of our town’s best-loved Indian restaurants, with a fine bakeshop as an added bonus.

How to get it: You can call or send an email, but ordering online is easiest. For curbside pickup, park in the designated takeout spaces in front of the restaurant and give them a call. They will bring out your order and put it on a table for you to collect (you will have already paid by credit card online or over the phone).

What we liked: Butter chicken: juicy, tender chunks of meat in a rich, spicy sauce, perfect for scarfing up with onion-and-cheese-stuffed paratha, plus rice (freezes well on the slim chance any remains). Saag paneer: slowly cooked fresh spinach and mustard greens with roasted paneer and carrot roti (here’s how to make the latter at home, as well).

Boozy options: They have a full range of wines to go—cold bubbles, cold whites, cold rosés, and cellared reds. Beer and a limited number of cocktails by the liter are also available. Think Rose Rita (tequila, hibiscus, arjuna, and lime), Golden Mule (a turmeric Moscow mule), and Lush Lassi (mango, coconut lassi, rum, and cardamom).

Good to know: If you’re interested in making something at home, Pondicheri also has a Pantry & Freezer menu of cooking kits and spice mixtures. The Sindhi Dal Kit provides ingredients for preparing the classic braised lentil dish; for movie watching, the Masala Popcorn Kit features heirloom corn with a kick of spice. Other kits include Empire Masala (tomato fenugreek sauce), BBQ Masala—you get the idea. Frozen dishes include duck samosas, a Paratha Pack for that lovely whole wheat layered flatbread, and Chickfu, a chickpea cutlet to grill, fry, bake, or sauté.

2800 Kirby Dr. (713-522-2022); pondicheri.com

Vinny’s

Houston-born Agricole Hospitality, the team behind Coltivare, Revival Market, Indianola, and more, launched this neighborhood pizza joint in east downtown at the peak of its expansion phase. Today, Vinny’s is slinging gigantic thin-crust New York-style pizzas and other Italian American dishes.

How to get it: Online ordering is easiest, but call if you want free delivery from the restaurant—and, man, they are fast. Just double-check your order. A driver left off one item but quickly returned with it.

What we liked: The monstrous (16-inch, 8 large pieces) Happy Hippie pizza topped with tangy feta, thinly sliced red bell peppers, purple onions, mushrooms, and olives won’t weigh you down. The Meatzilla piles on pepperoni, Angus beef, fatback bacon, meatballs, and provolone. Also bountiful: the crisp Caesar salad, a colorful blend of radicchio and romaine, and the tender chicken meatballs served atop radiatore pasta blanketed in garlicky tomato sauce. Chile heads should go for meaty Korean barbecue pork ribs slathered in a salty-spicy glaze.

Boozy options: An impressive selection of craft beers, boutique wines, and cocktail kits.

Good to know: Agricole Hospitality’s other concepts offering takeout and delivery include Revival Market, Coltivare, and Eight Row Flint.

1201 St. Emanuel (713-750-9433); agricolehospitality.com

SAN ANTONIO

Beto’s Alt-Mex

So is “the usual” from your corner taqueria starting to look like reruns? Bright little Beto’s comes to the rescue with empanadas made to order (in every sense of the phrase), flaky pastries, and out-of-the-ordinary fish tacos.

How to get it: Text, call, or email—all work just fine (text messages are responded to promptly). Ample parking for pickup lets you dash in, get your food, and leave. Or send a text and have it brought out to your car.

What we liked: Savory, spicy chicken poblano empanadas hit the high notes with their just-right tang of tomatillo, while the beef and red chile versions are a mighty fine, smoky mix of meat and potatoes. Of the sweet empanadas, stick with tradition with the pumpkin and pecan or make it zing with guava and cream cheese. The triangles of layered pastry shower ethereal flakes on your lap—just a warning if you end up snacking on the way home.

Boozy options: Beer, wine, and margarita kits.

Good to know: The full menu—empanadas, burgers, tacos, yuca fries, pozole—is on the website, but some items are not available to go, notably (boo-hoo) the array of ceviches. For stocking-up purposes, you can also order the empanadas frozen, then just pop them unthawed in the oven for 15 to 20 minutes at 350 degrees.

8142 Broadway (call 210-930-9393; text 210-400-0454; email [email protected]); betosaltmex.com

Costa Pacifica

And now for a trip to the beach (sort of). This family-owned Mexican seafood restaurant near Stone Oak is dishing it up for a crowd with three value packs that feed at least four: a seafood platter, a parillada, and a taquiza kit (make-your-own tacos), with sides galore (and all for $48). Put some beach music on, pour some margarita into your best handblown glass (see Boozy Options below), and pretend Fiesta is still happening this month.

How to get it: Give them a call and choose your meals; you can order ready-to-eat or ready-to-reheat, which is great for a meal that is a few hours away. Then head for the restaurant, pull into the spacious lot, and buzz for a carryout. Note that the aluminum pans of meat or seafood are quite large, and the plastic containers of sides can flop around a bit. To avoid spills in your car of that liter of frozen margarita fixings, take a cooler for safe passage.

What we liked: The mixed parillada proved to be a generous platter of grilled beef (a cut above fajitas, the meat tasted like ribeye) and chicken breast and a pile of onion, green bell peppers, and whole jalapeños too. Creamy rich, perfectly seasoned refried beans; fluffy white-with-tiny-veggies rice; and a roasted tomato salsa took it all over the top. While the value packs are advertised as enough for four people, we made six filling meals for two adults with just one.

Boozy options: A liter of frozen house margarita comes with each value pack, and they are the real thing—real tequila, real lime, and really good. Micheladas are available too, along with other party drinks.

Good to know: Items from the regular menu, from tostadas to tacos to ceviche cocktails, are all 30 percent off. Lunch combo specials start at $8.50 before discounts.

434 N. Loop 1604 W. (210-503-9752); costapacificausa.com

Susie Monday

La Boulangerie / Saveurs 209

It’s time for a French picnic (or perhaps a cozy romantic dinner if you are sequestered with a significant other). This downtown duo—La Boulangerie and Saveurs 209, next door—covers the territory of all things French, from chic pastries and comforting sandwiches to boeuf bourguignon with carrots and potatoes and Scottish salmon with mixed vegetables.

How to get it: If you’re interested in dinner, sign up for daily emails that list the specials. Otherwise just order from the pastry case or online menu of sandwiches, soups, breakfast dishes, and more. Call to order, park nearby (the downtown streets are nearly empty), and pick up your meal at the counter, where the exchange will be managed with appropriate social distancing.

What we liked: The quiche Lorraine here erases from memory every tough bite of that French pie you’ve ever had at a bad banquet. A true two-inch-tall wedge of cloudlike egg, bits of excellent ham, a flaky crust—just go ahead and order two slices to be safe. Soups are subtle; a lightly creamy asparagus was the perfect foil to our sliced tender baguettes, one with fig and Brie, the other with imported pork rillettes (the best potted meat you’ll ever eat). And don’t leave without a sack of croissants or a couple of baguettes.

Boozy options: Bottles of wine.

Good to know: The baker (boulanger) knows his stuff, and since this is probably the closest you’ll get to Paris this spring, don’t be stingy with that order. From breads to pastries to fancy cookies, you’ll be transported to Rue Cler. In our experience, the baguettes, if wrapped tightly and put in the fridge, stay tender and fresh for rewarming for at least a couple of days.

207 Broadway (210-223-0209); saveurs209.com

Susie Monday

Myron’s Prime Steakhouse

Celebrating a special birthday or anniversary? ’Tis one to remember, right? Myron’s can pack up the perfect meal so at least you don’t miss that part of your special day. Just add the white tablecloth and pull out the dinnerware you’ve stashed away since the wedding. With Midwest corn-fed USDA Prime beef, sushi-grade tuna, and rack of lamb among the options, you can reclaim the “Happy Birthday” song for its intended use.

How to get it: Order and pay by phone with a pickup time in mind. Text when you arrive and out comes your feast in a brown paper bag, complete with a foil-wrapped mini loaf of bread and even a cup of melted butter.

What we liked: Perfect for two is the Filet & Shrimp—tender and flavorful beef, with three on-point jumbo shrimp Myron (i.e. more butter)—and a cornbread-stuffed whole grilled quail. Garlicky mashed potatoes (more butter) and beautiful steamed green beans take the cake. (Oh, yes, cake. It’s dense and chocolatey, slathered with drippy frosting, and graced with a fresh berry.)

Boozy options: Any bottle from the extensive wine menu that is less than $100 is half price with a food order.

Good to know: Add your name to Myron’s email list and you’ll get special notices year-round. Lately there have been daily offers, like a promotion for a complimentary side dish with your entrée.

10003 NW Military Hwy. (210-493-3031); myronsprime.com