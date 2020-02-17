The Best New Restaurants in Texas for 2020

What kind of food do they serve?” That’s the first thing friends want to know when I tell them about a new restaurant. More often than not, my answer is something like “eclectic” or “fusion cuisine” or “New American,” because chefs love to play fast and loose with labels, and menus tend to be all over the map. This year, though, seven of the places on our annual list of the state’s ten best new restaurants each pay homage to a single country: India (specifically Goa), Italy, Japan, Laos, Mexico, Spain, and Louisiana. Oh, all right, the last one just feels like its own country. Zooming in on our list further, I’ve noticed a trend that has been growing since the craft cocktail movement began a couple of decades ago: restaurants are becoming more and more like bars—that is, more casual and (sigh) noisier than ever. Happily, there’s at least one exception to that last rule, a lovely place in San Antonio that earned an honorable mention. Here are the rules for the nineteenth edition of our roundup: To be eligible, a restaurant must have opened between December 1, 2018, and December 1, 2019, and it must be the restaurant’s first Texas location. Revived establishments are normally out of the running, but I’m making an exception for a place in Houston that came roaring back with a new chef and menu after a two-year closure and landed in our number three slot. Finally, we have a grace period. If something flew in under the radar late in the game, I’ll get to it next year. Okay? Okay! Time to eat! Photograph by Mackenzie Smith Kelley 1. Comedor Austin Leaning back against the polished-walnut banquette in Comedor’s soulful courtyard, I idly reached for the last bit of blue-corn quesadilla lavished with Oaxaca cheese and pearly huitlacoche corn fungus, a nibble to enjoy with my tamarind mezcal cocktail. The rays of the setting sun reflected off the soaring glass facade to my left, lingered on the feathery paloverde trees and the barrel cacti, and fell softly on the hundred-year-old brick wall to my right. A waiter arrived to announce, “Your table is ready.” My friends and I walked into a room that seemed to magically expand as our gaze was drawn upward through broad clerestory windows. Around us, two stories of impeccably designed steel and concrete blended light and shadow, heft and weightlessness. We looked at one another in awe as the same question formed in our minds: “Are we in Austin anymore?” With last spring’s opening of Comedor (“dining room”), the Mexican restaurant scene in Austin has undergone a seismic shift. I don’t mean to criticize—I love the city’s restaurantes and taquerias. But until now nothing in the capital could be seriously compared, for depth, variety, and modernity, to the best in Houston—I’m talking about your restaurants, Hugo Ortega. Nothing could be mentioned in the same breath as celebrated destinations south of the border like Mexico City’s Pujol and Oaxaca’s Criollo, which I visited during three weeks in Mexico last summer. As of 2019, that all changed. Comedor belongs in that elevated league. An impressive coalition of talent and money was marshaled to bring the restaurant into existence, beginning with a small group of investors who funded the from-scratch construction on one of the costliest pieces of downtown real estate. It continued with the bravura building, which is the work of Seattle-based architect Tom Kundig. It culminated with the collective talent of three Texas chefs. The first is McAllen-born Philip Speer, who made a name for himself as the poet of pastry at Austin Japanese restaurants Uchi and Uchiko. Next is El Paso native Gabe Erales, who worked at Dai Due Taqueria, in Austin, and also did a stint at world-famous Noma, in Copenhagen. Rounding out the trio is Alan Delgado, also from El Paso, who was executive chef at Austin’s elite Counter 3.Five.VII. Their mind meld has produced a dazzling, frequently changing menu that has deep roots in Mexican tradition but also takes space walks into the creative stratosphere.

Now seated in the dining room, our party ordered a wide-ranging spread. Of the lighter ones, our favorite was a dish that has become the new ceviche, aguachile, here made with lightly marinated yellowfin tuna spiked with chile costeño and smoky charred cucumber. Of the substantial ones, we were absolutely smitten with the bone marrow tacos. Scandalously rich, topped with citrusy pecan gremolata and a brilliant sprinkle of brûléed brown sugar, they will change your life. For dessert, we ended with Speer’s floral, ivory-white chamomile mousse sided by sharp, sweet pink guava sorbet and garnished with—don’t panic—two of Oaxaca’s famous salty and spicy chicatana ants. For nearly two decades, the modern Mexican culinary movement in Texas has been ruled by one person: Hugo Ortega. Is the king’s well-deserved title in danger? No. His three restaurants are as solid as ever. But be advised that the Texas Mexican Food Timeline does have a significant new date: 2019. In other words, there’s Before Comedor (BC) and After Comedor (AC). It’s just that simple. Comedor

D 7 days. B Sun. Photograph by John Davidson 2. Squable Houston At Squable, opposites don’t just attract. They jump into bed with each other. The European menu is upscale, but the setting is easygoing. The cooking is sophisticated, but the prices are eminently reasonable. The offerings, which have an American influence, are all over the place, but the quality is deliciously on-target. You may think you know succotash, but have you had the seasonal corn stew with green beans and a chicken-based “sauce espagnole”? Do you expect mussels to be served in a winey broth? Here, the shellfish are marinated and piled onto grilled toast along with fat, sassy calico beans. The comfortable brick-walled space—the name is pronounced “Squabble,” by the way—is the domain of co-chefs Mark Clayton and Drew Gimma. Their big-name partners, innovative bar mogul Bobby Heugel and James Beard Award–winning chef Justin Yu, wisely stay out of the way and let the new guys shine. Squable

3. Davis St. at Hermann Park Houston As you enter, you might hear the sound of drinks being shaken at the little bar. If it’s Wednesday, there’s a jazz combo in one corner. Your smart black-quartz tabletop will be set with sparkling wine glasses and crisp white napkins. After a two-year hiatus, Davis St. at Hermann Park is back, with a new menu and a palpable sense of excitement. A great deal of credit for the rebirth belongs to Houston chef Mark Holley, who is at the top of his game. His years specializing in seafood in Houston at Brennan’s and Pesce shine through in preparations like Boutte’s Gumbo, which comes brimming with duck confit and miraculously crisp fried oysters. Blackened grouper summons Louisiana chef Paul Prudhomme’s famous redfish; Carolina gold rice and ham hock pot liquor augment the dish. Touches like harissa on a plump Cornish game hen keep the menu as international as Houston itself. Davis St. at Hermann Park

D Tue–Sun. B Sun. Photograph by Mackenzie Smith Kelley 4. Homewood Dallas You may think you can eat just one of Homewood’s Parker House rolls. Ha! You swish those yeasty little fluff balls in the side dish of golden chicken pan drippings, and . . . Oh, wait! You forgot to save one for the Parmesan Mornay sauce. And suddenly you’re signaling, “Waiter, more rolls!” Chef-owner Matt McCallister, the force behind now-closed FT33, is back in the game with a vengeance. At Homewood, he’s abandoned complex tweezer cuisine in favor of more robust dishes that are, as he puts it, “still playful and creative, just not as showy.” That means oak-smoked Hereford pork loin with house-made hominy. And rosy-fleshed steelhead trout in brown-butter hollandaise. The dining room, too, tries for a casual feel. There’s a bright, pretty counter and large window up front; the decidedly Middle American booths toward the back say, “Come on in.” Homewood

If you don't go a little nuts at MAD, you've missed the point. In June, this zany carnival of a restaurant exploded onto the Houston scene like a Roman candle. It is chef Luis Roger's tribute to Spain's culinary magician Ferran Adrià, the individual often credited with inventing molecular gastronomy. So when you sit down, turn straight to Modern Tapas on the menu and order one of everything. The magic starts with Liquid Olives, spheres of pure olive juice miraculously encased in a skin so thin it bursts at the mere touch of a tooth. The MAD Tomato is not really a hothouse beauty but a trompe l'oeil gelatin shell seductively filled with Parmesan mousse and emerald pesto. Between courses, enjoy the space-themed decor, whirling mirrors, marquee lights, and sinuous art-glass chandeliers. And if you're feeling conventional, don't fret. Roger also offers fine paellas and superlative jamón ibérico. But the tapas are where he's having the time of his life.

6. Salaryman Dallas At 27-seat Salaryman, choosing a ramen broth (all chicken-based) will make you giddy with delight. Is it to be the lovely light shio, the hearty soy-jazzed shoyu, or the sensual paitan swirled with a garlic-and-butter finishing sauce? This Texas version of a Japanese izakaya is a labor of love for Dallas chef-owner Justin Holt, who was the sous chef at cult favorite Lucia, also located in Dallas’s Oak Cliff neighborhood. He and his staff make the noodles, buy only all-natural whole chickens, and insist on super-hot Japanese binchotan charcoal for their grills. And speaking of grills, Salaryman’s yakitori is superb. The rosy-pink chicken livers, to mention just one offering, are so fragile and shimmering they rival foie gras. It’s not until dessert—a soft-serve treat flavored with Mexican vanilla and topped with chocolate—that the kitchen brings it back home. Salaryman

Ignore the restaurant's mystifying name—we'll get to that. First, order fried green tomatoes with mint chutney. Then get serious with the whole roasted fish of the day, stuffed to the gills with a coconut crab curry. Finish your journey with an East-meets-West dessert like rum crème brûlée with mango sorbet. The fare enjoyed in this spacious room, with fabric-covered lights floating overhead, is inspired by the cuisine of Goa, a tropical Indian state that was once a colony of Portugal. The masterminds are two well-known Austin chefs, Todd Duplechan and Jessica Maher, of eight-year-old restaurant Lenoir. Duplechan became fascinated with the cuisine while working in New York with famed chef Floyd Cardoz, whose family is Goan. A vixen's wedding is an old folk term for rain while the sun is shining. Maher thought the phrase was charming. And it is.

D 7 days.