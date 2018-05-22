A Home For Two Creative Powerhouses

The mid-century-inspired South Austin home of Joe and Kristen Cole marries their East and West Coast sensibilities with a decidedly Texas twist. Kristen is the newly appointed creative director and president of Dallas high-fashion mecca Forty Five Ten (the store she launched in Los Angeles and Dallas, Tenoversix, is now a part of the Headington Group, which owns Forty Five Ten). Joe works as an art consultant and in design and development on commercial projects, like the Joule hotel and June’s All Day, which he co-created with Austin’s McGuire Moorman Hospitality. The couple’s expert eye is on display throughout the one-story home, designed by architect Burton Baldridge on a lot filled with live oak trees. The fresh white walls with wood accents and pops of color showcase the Coles’ extensive art collection. Take a tour through the globe-trotting tastemakers’ high-style abode, which they share with their two young children.