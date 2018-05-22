Style & Design

A Home For Two Creative Powerhouses

Forty Five Ten’s Kristen Cole and designer Joe Cole bring their impeccable taste into the design of their Austin abode.

Kristen Cole
Lauren Smith Ford
May 22, 2018
Architect Burton Baldridge designed Joe and Kristen Coles' home in Austin's Zilker neighborhood.

Photography by Casey Dunn

The mid-century-inspired South Austin home of Joe and Kristen Cole marries their East and West Coast sensibilities with a decidedly Texas twist. Kristen is the newly appointed creative director and president of Dallas high-fashion mecca Forty Five Ten (the store she launched in Los Angeles and Dallas, Tenoversix, is now a part of the Headington Group, which owns Forty Five Ten). Joe works as an art consultant and in design and development on commercial projects, like the Joule hotel and June’s All Day, which he co-created with Austin’s McGuire Moorman Hospitality. The couple’s expert eye is on display throughout the one-story home, designed by architect Burton Baldridge on a lot filled with live oak trees. The fresh white walls with wood accents and pops of color showcase the Coles’ extensive art collection. Take a tour through the globe-trotting tastemakers’ high-style abode, which they share with their two young children.

The design process for the whole house only took a few months with architect Burton Baldridge. "We were in sync with him right away, and we signed off on one of his beautiful plans almost immediately," Kristen says. The Coles enlisted the help of Austin-based Big Red Sun to create their lush landscape design. They wanted something more wild and canyon-like, reminiscent of their hillside home in L.A.

Photography by Casey Dunn

The family's French bulldog, Kiki, holds court in the kitchen, which features white terrazzo floors and honey-maple built-ins.

Photography by Casey Dunn

The wide, light-filled hallway serves as a nice play area as well a galley for the couple's art, including a neon piece from the 1970s by Laddie John Dill and a large abstract painting by Elizabeth Neel, Alice Neel's granddaughter.

Photography by Casey Dunn

The living room is a cozy corner with a built-in sofa, fireplace, books, and a vintage Karl Springer coffee table.

Photography by Casey Dunn

Honey-maple wood built-ins bring warmth to the stark white rooms. California photographer Jessica Rath's apple clone tree photo greets guests in the entryway.

Photography by Casey Dunn

The stone fireplace, a recurring element the couple were drawn to as they gathered mid-century reference photos, warms up the kitchen and opens up to the living room, on view in both rooms. The dining set is from the Future Perfect in L.A.

Photography by Casey Dunn

The master bedroom with its Noguchi pendant lighting and a large Katherine Bradford painting is one of Cole's favorite rooms in the house. The vintage rug was a find from Austin-based Supply Showroom.

Photography by Casey Dunn

The Coles love the pigment used in German painter Thilo Heinzmann's piece above the loveseat in the master bedroom.

Photography by Casey Dunn

The handmade tile in the powder room was made by friends of the couple who own Suro Ceramics in Guadalajara, Mexico.

Photography by Casey Dunn

Kristen's home office is one of the many places she works, as she travels between Austin, Dallas, New York, and L.A. Her cork board is an ever-changing display of what's currently inspiring her. She says: "I get my most thoughtful and concentrated creative work done from here." Together, she and Joe are designing the new Forty Five Ten store that will open in NYC this year.

Photography by Casey Dunn

The master bathroom showcases more Suro Ceramics tile and a walk-in shower.

Photography by Casey Dunn

The side porch houses an herb garden, black chairs by Garza Marfa, and a beautiful contrast to the dark brick exterior: a teal-glazed lava-stone tile patio by Suro Ceramics.

Photography by Casey Dunn

While the couple was living in L.A., Joe had a hotel project in Austin, and several restaurant development projects in Dallas, so he was flying in so often that they decided to move and give Austin a try. "We really fell in love with the idea of raising our sons in Austin, and in Texas in general," Kristen says. "It’s very warm, normal, and relaxed here, a nice change from life."

Photography by Casey Dunn

