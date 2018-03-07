BBQ Outside Texas
Southerner Jealous of Neighbor’s Popularity

Apr 7, 2017 By Daniel Vaughn

You may have noticed the yammering of a South Carolinian about the “tyranny” of Texas barbecue in a recent article on First We Feast. The author, Robert Moss, is the barbecue editor for Southern Living. An esteemed position, for sure, but it’s curious that the magazine chose to poll…
Holy Smoke BBQ

Aug 22, 2016 By Daniel Vaughn

Sweden is ripe for a Texas barbecue revolution, and the Johans of Holy Smoke BBQ are prepared to lead it. Johan Fritzell and Johan Åkerberg met a few years ago and bonded over a shared love of smoked meats. They soon decided to join forces and open a barbecue joint that…
Franklin Barbecue in Sweden

Aug 18, 2016 By Daniel Vaughn

Although he runs Franklin Barbecue out of Austin, Aaron Franklin is known worldwide for his barbecue. Franklin’s smoked meats are respected by his peers and revered by critics, and he has a James Beard Award to prove it. He has shared his knowledge through his show, BBQ With Franklin, and his…
A Piece of Tex-Lanta at Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q

Aug 9, 2016 By Daniel Vaughn

Beef barbecue isn’t hard to find in Atlanta. Most menus feature brisket, and the city might just have more options for smoked beef short ribs than Fort Worth. But that wasn’t the case in 2007, when twins Justin and Jonathan Fox opened Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q just east of downtown Atlanta. In what…
Austin, South Carolina

Jul 22, 2016 By Daniel Vaughn

Texas has lost one if its best pitmasters. John Lewis has taken his talents to South Carolina, and he doesn’t plan to come back to Texas anytime soon. “I live here, and I’m staying here,” he told me during my recent trip to Charleston to visit his brand-new, week-old establishment, Lewis Barbecue.

