Looking for an excuse to stop at that roadside peach stand you pass every day on your way home from work? Seeking the perfect way to finish off the last of your most recent U-Pick haul? Need a recipe to make use of that killer deal you got on Texas peaches at the supermarket? This is the cobbler for you.

The key is dulce de leche, a caramel sauce made from cooking sweetened condensed milk down for a long time—unless you have an Instant Pot, which shortens the process considerably. Having a supply of dulce de leche on hand opens many doors, and lucky for you, this recipe makes extra. A quick pop in the microwave to warm up the leftovers, and you have an instant sauce for ice cream, fruit, or oatmeal.

I will be honest with you: This is not the easiest recipe. This is a crash course in some of the more advanced Instant Pot skills, including pot-in-pot cooking and “baking” sweets by steaming them under pressure. You’ll need the trivet that came with the Instant Pot, and you’ll need a seven-by-three-inch round cake pan. It’s an unusual size for a cake pan, but it’s a popular one in the world of Instant Pot recipes. You’ll use it again, trust me.

If you don’t have the time to make the dulce de leche from scratch, I’ve included instructions for using store-bought. Good news: It’s (almost) just as tasty. Either way, grab a spoon and a pint of vanilla ice cream. It’s cobbler time.

Photograph by Jenn Hair

Instant Pot Dulce de Leche Peach Cobbler

1 teaspoon cornstarch

3 cups peeled and sliced fresh peaches, about 4 medium peaches (see note below)

For the Dulce de Leche (or use ½ cup store bought):

1 14-ounce can Eagle Brand sweetened condensed milk

¼ teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon vanilla

For the topping:

3/4 cup flour

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

1/4 cup sugar

1/2 teaspoon baking powder

Pinch of salt

¼ cup cold butter, cut into small cubes

To make the Dulce de Leche:

Pour 1 inch of water into the bottom of your Instant Pot and add a trivet.

Pour the sweetened condensed milk into the bottom of a 7 inch by 3 inch round pan and sprinkle baking soda on top; whisk briefly to combine. Seal the pan tightly with foil.

Use foil to make two strips; cross them over the trivet in the Instant Pot. Alternately, use a pressure cooker sling designed for this purpose. Place the pan on top of the strips or sling, and close the lid, making sure the strips/sling are tucked inside and not interfering with the seal. Pressure cook on high 50 minutes. Let the pressure naturally release for 15 minutes, and then manually release the rest of the pressure.

Remove the lid and use the sling/aluminum strips to carefully remove the pan from the water. Set it on a heat-safe surface to cool.

Once the dulce de leche pan is cool enough to handle (it can still be a little warm), remove the foil, add the vanilla, and whisk the dulce de leche to smooth out the lumps as much as you can. Remove ¾ cup and set aside for serving; about ½ cup will remain.

If you did not make the dulce de leche, add ½ cup store-bought dulce de leche to the Instant Pot. Whisk the cornstarch into the caramel, whether store bought or homemade.

Combine the flour, cinnamon, sugar, baking powder, and salt together in a small bowl. Use a fork or pastry knife to mash the butter into the mixture—you don’t need to be fussy about it, just until you have a pebbly dry mixture.

Carefully fold the peaches into the caramel. Pat down the peaches into an even layer, and wipe the edge of the pan clean with a paper towel. Sprinkle the flour mixture over the peaches and cover the pan with foil. (You can reuse the foil from the dulce de leche.)

Add water to the Instant Pot until you’re back at 1 inch. Carefully lower the pan into the Instant Pot using the sling or the aluminum strips. Cook at high pressure for 20 minutes. Let the pressure naturally release for 15 minutes, then manually release. Use the sling or aluminum strips to remove. Let cool 10-15 minutes.

Photograph by Jenn Hair

Serve warm, with ice cream and the warmed additional dulce de leche.

Note: To core and peel peaches, first make a cut all the way around the peach, all the way to the pit. Twist each half of the peach in opposite directions, trying not to bruise the fruit. If the peach is ripe, you should be able to pull the pit out easily. Put the peach halves in a pot of boiling water for about 20 seconds, then use a slotted spoon to remove them to a bowl of ice water. The peels should easily slip off; if not, repeat the boiling/ice water process until they do.