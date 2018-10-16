This recipe originally appeared in the November 2018 issue.

For our November 2018 “Feast Around the World” feature, we asked five of the state’s top chefs to create festive meals to serve this season. What we got was a cornucopia of global flavors.

Maribel Rivero’s three-year journey across South America, which included her native Bolivia as well as neighboring Peru, inspired the chef to return to Austin and open a Peruvian restaurant of her own. Her holiday feast is a celebration of the flavors found at Yuyo. Below is Rivero’s main course, one of several dishes in her “Peruvian Party” feast that incorporate aji peppers in some form.

Savory Roast Pork

Serves 6 to 8

2 tablespoons ground coriander

4 tablespoons Spanish paprika

2 tablespoons dried oregano

4 tablespoons aji panca powder (available online and in large supermarkets; can use a mix of guajillo and ancho chile powders)

4 tablespoons kosher salt

2 tablespoons coarsely ground black pepper

4 garlic cloves, peeled and minced

1 (4-pound) rolled boneless pork shoulder, with skin if possible (have butcher roll it)

Preheat oven to 300 degrees. Mix first 7 ingredients and rub generously on meat (you will have some of the rub left over). Put meat in a large, heavy pan, cover tightly with a lid or foil, and roast until very tender, about 3 hours (internal temperature should be between 175 and 200 degrees). Uncover, increase oven temperature to broil (or between 475 and 500 degrees), and roast until the fat crisps, another 15 minutes (watch carefully, as it can burn quickly). Remove from oven and let rest, covered with foil, for at least 20 minutes before slicing.