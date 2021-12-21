In Season, our series celebrating the juiciest fruit and crispest veggies in Texas. This winter, we asked local chefs to share stories about their favorite items of seasonal produce—and create original recipes that make the most of winter bounty. Welcome to, our series celebrating the juiciest fruit and crispest veggies in Texas. This winter, we asked local chefs to share stories about their favorite items of seasonal produce—and create original recipes that make the most of winter bounty.

Sweet potatoes are a popular addition to the dinner table during cooler months in Texas. The root vegetable starts to appear in the fall, but winter is when it really demands the spotlight, and the light is bright at Roots Southern Table in Farmers Branch.

Owner and chef Tiffany Derry grew up eating sweet potato pie. “The kind we made was dense, but I remember one time I had it at a friend’s place, and it felt more custardy,” says Derry. She fell in love with the silky texture and took the inspiration to make a sweet potato crème brûlée.

Derry took the base of crème brûlée and simply added the taters, stopping before the dish picked up too much sweet potato flavor. “I made it at one of my restaurants and it was a big seller, so I brought it to [Roots] Southern Table. One girl who worked for me sat down to eat at the bar one day, and she took a bite of the crème brûlée and shed a tear. I was like, ‘Are you okay?! What’s going on?’ And she told me that it reminds her of her grandmother’s sweet potato pie.”

The recipe so good it brings a tear to one’s eye is below. The sweet, baked custard works as a dessert or as a replacement for its casserole cousin.

Sweet Potato Crème Brûlée

1 pound sweet potatoes, peeled

3 ¾ cups heavy cream

3 ¾ cups milk

1 tablespoon cinnamon

1 tablespoon nutmeg

1 ½ teaspoon allspice

1 teaspoon salt

13 egg yolks

1 ½ cups sugar, plus a pinch for finishing