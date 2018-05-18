This article originally appeared in the June 2018 issue with the headline “Clothes Encounters.”

Brooklyn Decker knows closets, both the virtual and real kind. The Grace and Frankie actor, who’s married to tennis champ and longtime Austinite Andy Roddick, is the co-founder of Finery, a “Wardrobe Operating System” that tracks clothing purchases and suggests outfits. She and partner Whitney Casey secured $5 million in venture funding last year and relaunched the app in May. “Finery is meant to remind people of what they already have but forgot about since it’s hidden in the back of their closets,” Decker says. As for her own closet? She designed the roughly two-hundred-square-foot space herself, along with the rest of the modern farmhouse where she and Roddick live with their two children.

For the launch of the new Texas Monthly video series, “Spaces: A Look at How Texans Live,” a companion to our “Spaces” photo series, Decker takes us through her West Austin home. Find out more about what’s in that shoe collection as the affable and unassuming actress talks about her design philosophy and shows us some of her favorite pieces, from the dining table to a beautiful copper bathtub.