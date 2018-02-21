Co-founder Aaron Franklin says he's excited about the four-day food and music extravaganza, happening this May in Austin.
Aaron Franklin, Tyson Cole, and Jack Yoss come together to form a culinary dream team.
Franklin Barbecue—arguably the most famous barbecue joint in the world—was hit by a major fire that destroyed its pit room and damaged other parts of the building. We chatted with co-owner Aaron Franklin about life after the fire.
Aaron Franklin goes kosher for the day.
This just in: Texas Monthly’s curated BBQ Collection of made-in-Texas artisan goods.
Aaron Franklin’s Hot Luck festival will debut in Austin in a couple weeks. Despite Franklin’s involvement, this isn’t strictly a barbecue festival, but smoked meat fans needn’t worry. There are still plenty of talented pitmasters coming to Austin for the highly anticipated food festival. The Hi Lo and Al…
Although he runs Franklin Barbecue out of Austin, Aaron Franklin is known worldwide for his barbecue. Franklin’s smoked meats are respected by his peers and revered by critics, and he has a James Beard Award to prove it. He has shared his knowledge through his show, BBQ With Franklin, and his…
Last year, Aaron Franklin made history by being the first pitmaster to win in the Best Chef category at the James Beard Awards. He’s back at the awards ceremony in Chicago this year with the dish that got him the 2015 prize. Franklin packed up twenty…
How much does Feast Portland tell us about the food festival Aaron Franklin will be starting in Austin next year?
