Chatting With Aaron Franklin After the Fire

Oct 18, 2017 By Daniel Vaughn

Franklin Barbecue—arguably the most famous barbecue joint in the world—was hit by a major fire that destroyed its pit room and damaged other parts of the building. We chatted with co-owner Aaron Franklin about life after the fire.
Hot Luck Preview

May 9, 2017 By Daniel Vaughn

Aaron Franklin’s Hot Luck festival will debut in Austin in a couple weeks. Despite Franklin’s involvement, this isn’t strictly a barbecue festival, but smoked meat fans needn’t worry. There are still plenty of talented pitmasters coming to Austin for the highly anticipated food festival. The Hi Lo and Al…
Franklin Barbecue in Sweden

Aug 18, 2016 By Daniel Vaughn

Although he runs Franklin Barbecue out of Austin, Aaron Franklin is known worldwide for his barbecue. Franklin’s smoked meats are respected by his peers and revered by critics, and he has a James Beard Award to prove it. He has shared his knowledge through his show, BBQ With Franklin, and his…
Brisket at the Beards

May 2, 2016 By Daniel Vaughn

Last year, Aaron Franklin made history by being the first pitmaster to win in the Best Chef category at the James Beard Awards. He’s back at the awards ceremony in Chicago this year with the dish that got him the 2015 prize. Franklin packed up twenty…
Feast Forward

Oct 6, 2015 By Tom Thornton

How much does Feast Portland tell us about the food festival Aaron Franklin will be starting in Austin next year?

