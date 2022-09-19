Every week, we share dispatches from Texas Country Reporter , the long-running TV show that invites you to hop in and travel along to explore the back roads of Texas.

Cody Bonds is a renegade ag teacher who left a larger school district to join a new program in the tiny town of Wildorado, Texas. The small community had recently banded together to build a new high school, and Bonds brought a bold vision to create a registered Black Angus beef-cattle program powered completely by his students.

In this video, Texas Country Reporter goes behind the scenes at Wildorado Cattle Company, which has evolved into a full-fledged business that attracts breeders from all over the country.