From Dirndls to Lederhosen, Fredericksburg Turns Out in True Oktoberfest Style

Locals and Texans from across the state wore their Oktoberfest best on opening night of the town’s annual three-day celebration.

Lauren Smith Ford
Oct 8, 2018
Bill, who plays clarinet in a polka band, lives in Blanco and picks up pins from around the world to add to his hat.

Photograph by Drew Anthony Smith

Just before 6 p.m. Friday night, hundreds were already lined up along Fredericksburg’s Main Street for the opening festivities of the annual Oktoberfest, a three-day celebration of German heritage. The smell of schnitzel and sausage (and sounds of polka music) filled the air. There were lederhosen in every style, a sea of felt hats, and dozens of German beers on tap during the merry night. Fifth-generation Fredericksburgian Joe Salinas calls the event the town’s “the unofficial homecoming” for locals, and we met others who journeyed far to be there, like one couple who drove seven hours from El Paso. Everyone seemed downright thrilled to be there, and we caught up with many Texans who brought creative fashion twists to their traditional German garb for a look that was all their own.

We loved Haley's contemporary twist on the classic dirndl dress. She found this striking frock on one of her trips to Germany at Lodenfrey. Her husband told us that if the dirndl apron is tied on the right, it means a a woman is married—a knot on the left signals she is single.

Photograph by Drew Anthony Smith

Betty and Bill are members of the Pedernales Creative Arts Alliance, which puts on Oktoberfest each year to raise money for college students who are studying the arts. They retired to Fredericksburg sixteen years ago. "We love that this is a community of volunteers!" Betty says.

Photograph by Drew Anthony Smith

Katie and her baby, in coordinating red frocks from local favorite German shop the Kuckucks Nest, were a fetching pair.

Photograph by Drew Anthony Smith

Originally from Tunisia, Sara drove in from San Angelo to experience the opening night of Oktoberfest.

Photograph by Drew Anthony Smith

Tara, Tim, and Sarah, all of San Saba, come to Oktoberfest every year, mostly for the beer, sausage, polka dancing, and German potatoes.

Photograph by Drew Anthony Smith

Lara, who grew up in Fredericksburg, stood out in this poppy pink number from the Kuckucks Nest.

Photograph by Drew Anthony Smith

We caught up with these four cute kiddos as they were on their way into the children's area for jump-house fun.

Photograph by Drew Anthony Smith

"Some people don't love that there is a constant influx of tourists coming in town all the time, but I like it," says Tom, a local who attended with his wife, Brynn. "It brings life and vibrancy to town every weekend."

Photograph by Drew Anthony Smith

Scott made the trek from McAllen for his fifth Oktoberfest in Fredericksburg. "I just love the atmosphere here," he says. "Everyone is engaged in what's going on in this town."

Photograph by Drew Anthony Smith

A volunteer at the info booth, Annabelle, like many fest-goers, picked up her dirndl from Kuckucks Nest. "The owners import the best stuff!" she says. "It's better than shopping in Germany."

Photograph by Drew Anthony Smith

Javier fell in love with Germany the first time he visited Munich. He found his daughter's lederhosen there.

Photograph by Drew Anthony Smith

We stopped Joe to get a better look at his matching accessories set. "I have to keep my keys, wallet, and phone in the bag because I don't have any pockets in my lederhosen," Joe, a fifth-generation Fredericksburgian, says.

Photograph by Drew Anthony Smith

Oktoberfest marks a special occasion for Matt and Kimberly, who drove in from San Antonio. "We had our first romantic evening together here five years ago, so coming back always feels like our honeymoon," she says.

Photograph by Drew Anthony Smith

A native of Fredericksburg, Jessica brings her daughter to help her volunteer at the fest each year.

Photograph by Drew Anthony Smith

Brett and Bettina drove to Oktoberfest from El Paso. Bettina says: "I am part German, so I love celebrating the culture. Being here gives me that feeling of being in Germany."

Photograph by Drew Anthony Smith

Brother-sister duo Sally and Davey show off their vintage German pieces.

Photograph by Drew Anthony Smith

