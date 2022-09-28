Every week, we share dispatches from Texas Country Reporter , the long-running TV show that invites you to hop in and travel along to explore the back roads of Texas.

When old Airstream trailers are on their last legs, Brittany Rhinehart and Will Skiles hammer out the dents and redesign these iconic symbols of the American road trip with mid-century modern flair. From their workshop in the woods outside College Station, they transform even the most neglected Airstreams for customers across the United States and Canada. See more in the latest dispatch from Texas Country Reporter.