Texas Icons

Stories of the characters, places, and institutions that have shaped the great state of Texas for the past fifty years.

Illustration by Braulio Amado; animation by Lyon Graulty

Food & Drink

“The taco is a culinary welcome wagon, inviting Texans to be more adventurous in their eating habits while offering immigrant diners a passage into American cuisine.”

—José R. Ralat

Read the Full Story

Sports

Politics & History

Texas, By the Numbers

Business & Innovation

Mary Kay Ash, president of Mary Kay Cosmetics, is seen in her Dallas office in January 1982.
Texas Icons

Sixteen of the Most Influential Texas Business Icons of the Past 50 Years

By
Tom Foster's Profile Photo
Tom Foster

Tom Foster writes about business, innovation, and creative people.

, ,
Jason Heid's Profile Photo
Jason Heid

Jason Heid is a staff writer and editor focused on business, medicine, science, and technology.

View Articles
,
Mimi Swartz's Profile Photo
Mimi Swartz

Mimi Swartz is a staff writer based in Houston.

View Articles
and

Texas, By the Numbers

The Arts

Texas, By the Numbers

Style

“Neiman’s was far more than a store. It was a finishing school for the well-bred, proof to the outside world that Texas was not a place dominated by hicks or flashy rubes.”

—Mimi Swartz

Read the Full Story

The Natural World

texanist

“Again and again, when the chips are down, Texans have managed to prevail.”

—The Texanist

Read the Full Story

Show Credits

Magazine Latest