Being Texan

The Photographs That Stopped Us in Our Tracks in 2020

Pigeon racer Lelton Morse releasing a homing pigeon near his home, in Kingsbury.

From a homing pigeon in flight to a kayaking trip on the lower Pecos River, these are our favorite images from the year.

By
Texas Monthly
Date
Share
Notes

Pigeon racer Lelton Morse releasing a homing pigeon near his home, in Kingsbury. | The Art of Racing Pigeons

Photograph by Nick Simonite

In any given year, editing photos for the pages (and webpages) of Texas Monthly is no simple task. And in 2020, “once-easy things like being able to send a photographer into a subject’s home, a restaurant’s kitchen, or on a drive to the Panhandle have of course been made complicated by how easily contractible and spreadable COVID-19 is,” says our photo editor Claire Hogan. But aside from a few context clues—Richard Linklater photographed in an empty movie theater, David Courtney (a.k.a. the Texanist) seen strolling along a desolate beach—you wouldn’t know that many of our images were taken during a pandemic. Photographers worked with us to safely shoot each subject, and our art department proceeded as usual to choose the images we would run. “When we’re making selects for a story, we are usually flipping pretty quickly through a large batch of the photographer’s images,” Hogan says.But every now and then, even in 2020, we stumble upon a shot so perfect that it’s game over, then and there.” Those are the photos you’ll see here, handpicked by Hogan and our design director, Emily Kimbro. “For so many, this was a year of loss and endings,” Hogan says. “It’s hard to find joy or comfort in the midst of that, but I’d like to think that these images—and the stories behind them—can bring a bit to those who need it.”

Danny Trejo and one of his dogs, Zelda, outside his home in Mission Hills, California. | How Danny Trejo Built a Decades-Long Film Career After Prison

Photograph by Shayan Asgharnia

View Slideshow 21 Photos

Donovan Kypke kayaking on the lower Pecos River. | The Great Texas Fishing Safari

Photograph by Nick Simonite

View Slideshow 21 Photos

A scene from our eight-part true crime series, "Tom Brown's Body": the site near Lake Marvin Road, outside Canadian, where Tom Brown’s remains were found. | Tom Brown’s Body

Photograph by Nick Simonite

View Slideshow 21 Photos

Charley Crockett at the Bunker recording studio, in Lockhart, on February 27, 2020. | Two Trailblazing Country Musicians From San Benito Led Parallel Lives Decades Apart

Photograph by LeAnn Mueller

View Slideshow 21 Photos

Carefree parkgoers enjoying the lake at Tyler State Park pre-pandemic. | Tyler State Park Is the Ideal Escape for These Times (or Anytime)

Photograph by Trevor Paulhus

View Slideshow 21 Photos

These new grain-to-glass bourbon releases are proof that the state’s still-young whiskey industry is developing a bold regional profile. | Has Texas Developed Its Own Style of Bourbon?

Photograph by Hayden Spears

View Slideshow 21 Photos

John Ray, a former student at Murchison Junior High and witness to the 1978 shooting there. | The School Shooting That Austin Forgot

Photograph by Dan Winters

View Slideshow 21 Photos

Writer Melissa Guerra and her husband search for relics on their ranch in Hidalgo County. | Passing the Time with the Ghosts in the Dirt

Photograph by John Davidson

View Slideshow 21 Photos

“Red or green?” We photographed and demystified standout salsas in our December 2020 issue. | The Ultimate Texas Tacopedia

Photograph by Chelsea Kyle

View Slideshow 21 Photos

Vivian Stephens at her Houston home in July. | Vivian Stephens Helped Turn Romance Writing Into a Billion-Dollar Industry. Then She Got Pushed Out.

Photograph by Rahim Fortune

View Slideshow 21 Photos

Cactus Feeders’ Wrangler Feedyard in Tulia, near Amarillo, is home to 50,000 cattle. | The Quest for Better Beef

Photograph by Nick Simonite

View Slideshow 21 Photos

Alyssa Edwards hosting Camp TAZO, a three-day camp for adults. | Why Alyssa Edwards Is Forever a Texan

Photograph by Drew Anthony Smith

View Slideshow 21 Photos

Richard Linklater in the projection room at AFS Cinema, in Austin, on May 30, 2020. | Richard Linklater, the Everyday Auteur

Photograph by LeAnn Mueller

View Slideshow 21 Photos

Jamón ibérico and tomato bread at MAD in Houston. | The Best New Restaurants in Texas for 2020

Photograph by Mackenzie Smith Kelley

View Slideshow 21 Photos

Paulette Jiles with her horses at her home, in Utopia, on March 20, 2020. | I Love Paulette Jiles’s Novels. So Why Won’t She Talk To Me?

Photograph by Jeff Wilson

View Slideshow 21 Photos

Erika Thompson tends to her bees outside her home, in Elgin, on September 18, 2020. | How Beekeeper Erika Thompson Became the Queen Bee of Pastoral TikTok

Photograph by Jasmine Archie

View Slideshow 21 Photos

A bird’s-eye view of Canadian. | Tom Brown’s Body Chapter 1: A Pretty Little Place

Photograph by Nick Simonite

View Slideshow 21 Photos

Prisoner Rosa Jimenez at the Mountain View Unit in Gatesville, in February 2020. | Five Judges Say Rosa Jimenez Was Wrongly Convicted. So Why Is She Dying in Prison?

Photograph by Matt Rainwaters

View Slideshow 21 Photos

A photograph depicting stem cell treatments. | How Unproven Stem Cell Therapies Are Costing Desperate Patients

Photograph by The Voorhes

View Slideshow 21 Photos

Jonny Rhodes chatting with guests at Indigo in January. | Is Houston’s Jonny Rhodes the Most Subversive Chef in the Country?

Photograph by Trevor Paulhus

View Slideshow 21 Photos

Writer David Courtney takes an early morning dip around mile marker 20 on Padre Island National Seashore on March 24, 2020. | A Four-Day, 65-Mile Walk Along the Texas Coast

Photograph by Kenny Braun

View Slideshow 21 Photos

The Photographs That Stopped Us in Our Tracks in 2020

Danny Trejo and one of his dogs, Zelda, outside his home in Mission Hills, California. | How Danny Trejo Built a Decades-Long Film Career After Prison

Photograph by Shayan Asgharnia

Donovan Kypke kayaking on the lower Pecos River. | The Great Texas Fishing Safari

Photograph by Nick Simonite

A scene from our eight-part true crime series, "Tom Brown's Body": the site near Lake Marvin Road, outside Canadian, where Tom Brown’s remains were found. | Tom Brown’s Body

Photograph by Nick Simonite

Charley Crockett at the Bunker recording studio, in Lockhart, on February 27, 2020. | Two Trailblazing Country Musicians From San Benito Led Parallel Lives Decades Apart

Photograph by LeAnn Mueller

Carefree parkgoers enjoying the lake at Tyler State Park pre-pandemic. | Tyler State Park Is the Ideal Escape for These Times (or Anytime)

Photograph by Trevor Paulhus

These new grain-to-glass bourbon releases are proof that the state’s still-young whiskey industry is developing a bold regional profile. | Has Texas Developed Its Own Style of Bourbon?

Photograph by Hayden Spears

John Ray, a former student at Murchison Junior High and witness to the 1978 shooting there. | The School Shooting That Austin Forgot

Photograph by Dan Winters

Writer Melissa Guerra and her husband search for relics on their ranch in Hidalgo County. | Passing the Time with the Ghosts in the Dirt

Photograph by John Davidson

“Red or green?” We photographed and demystified standout salsas in our December 2020 issue. | The Ultimate Texas Tacopedia

Photograph by Chelsea Kyle

Vivian Stephens at her Houston home in July. | Vivian Stephens Helped Turn Romance Writing Into a Billion-Dollar Industry. Then She Got Pushed Out.

Photograph by Rahim Fortune

Cactus Feeders’ Wrangler Feedyard in Tulia, near Amarillo, is home to 50,000 cattle. | The Quest for Better Beef

Photograph by Nick Simonite

Alyssa Edwards hosting Camp TAZO, a three-day camp for adults. | Why Alyssa Edwards Is Forever a Texan

Photograph by Drew Anthony Smith

Richard Linklater in the projection room at AFS Cinema, in Austin, on May 30, 2020. | Richard Linklater, the Everyday Auteur

Photograph by LeAnn Mueller

Jamón ibérico and tomato bread at MAD in Houston. | The Best New Restaurants in Texas for 2020

Photograph by Mackenzie Smith Kelley

Paulette Jiles with her horses at her home, in Utopia, on March 20, 2020. | I Love Paulette Jiles’s Novels. So Why Won’t She Talk To Me?

Photograph by Jeff Wilson

Erika Thompson tends to her bees outside her home, in Elgin, on September 18, 2020. | How Beekeeper Erika Thompson Became the Queen Bee of Pastoral TikTok

Photograph by Jasmine Archie

A bird’s-eye view of Canadian. | Tom Brown’s Body Chapter 1: A Pretty Little Place

Photograph by Nick Simonite

Prisoner Rosa Jimenez at the Mountain View Unit in Gatesville, in February 2020. | Five Judges Say Rosa Jimenez Was Wrongly Convicted. So Why Is She Dying in Prison?

Photograph by Matt Rainwaters

A photograph depicting stem cell treatments. | How Unproven Stem Cell Therapies Are Costing Desperate Patients

Photograph by The Voorhes

Jonny Rhodes chatting with guests at Indigo in January. | Is Houston’s Jonny Rhodes the Most Subversive Chef in the Country?

Photograph by Trevor Paulhus

Writer David Courtney takes an early morning dip around mile marker 20 on Padre Island National Seashore on March 24, 2020. | A Four-Day, 65-Mile Walk Along the Texas Coast

Photograph by Kenny Braun

Read More

  1. My Favorite Texas BBQ Bites of 2020 By Daniel Vaughn 2020-bbq-bites-hurtado-tostada
  2. The Ten Most Memorable Things Influential Texans Told Us This Year By Texas Monthly best-texan-quotes
  3. “The Oldest, the Lowest, the Slowest”: Why Voting Isn’t Easy for Homeless People in Texas By Ben Rowen obstacles-of-voting-for-homeless-in-texas
  4. What the Early Vote in Texas Might Tell Us About the Rest of 2020 By Dan Solomon Collin-couny-voting-texas-1
  5. At Age 86, Painter Roger Winter Is Still Reinventing Himself By Michael Agresta roger-winter-faxa-texas-odyssey2

Read More

  1. My Favorite Texas BBQ Bites of 2020 By Daniel Vaughn 2020-bbq-bites-hurtado-tostada
  2. The Ten Most Memorable Things Influential Texans Told Us This Year By Texas Monthly best-texan-quotes
  3. “The Oldest, the Lowest, the Slowest”: Why Voting Isn’t Easy for Homeless People in Texas By Ben Rowen obstacles-of-voting-for-homeless-in-texas
  4. What the Early Vote in Texas Might Tell Us About the Rest of 2020 By Dan Solomon Collin-couny-voting-texas-1
  5. At Age 86, Painter Roger Winter Is Still Reinventing Himself By Michael Agresta roger-winter-faxa-texas-odyssey2
  6. At the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston, an Impressive New Exhibition Space Opens Amid Hard Times By Michael Hardy The third-floor atrium of the Nancy and Rich Kinder Building at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston.
  7. A Trove of Vintage Photos Reveals a Bygone Texas—and Beyond By Bill Shapiro Juarez Mexico scene
  8. The Texanist: Words of Wisdom for Ringing in 2021 By Texas Monthly texanist new year advice
  9. Video: San Antonio’s Bus Drivers Have Stepped Up During the Pandemic By Texas Monthly Bus Drivers San Antonio
  10. Unwilling to Call in an Exterminator, 89-Year-Old Carlene Stalks a Tiny Foe By Texas Monthly pandemic notes mouse
  11. The Best Things We Learned to Do at Home in Texas This Year By Alainna Wurfel best-of-2020-things-to-do-at-home
  12. The Texanist: How Can Whataburger Say That It’s Still “Family Owned and Operated”? By David Courtney texanist
Tags: Art, 2020, Photos

Popular

  1. What Happened When I Attempted a Cornyn’d Beef Brisket By Daniel Vaughn cornyn brisket
  2. A Rural County Battling COVID-19 Faces a Difficult Obstacle: the Local Walmart By Peter Holley covid-panhandle-hereford-walmart
  3. Can the Texas Longhorns Still Be a National Football Powerhouse? By Richard Justice university-of-texas-football
  4. The List: The Top 50 Barbecue Joints in Texas By Texas Monthly
  5. “It’s the Most Outrageous Thing I’ve Ever Seen. It Makes No Sense.” By Michael Hall Lydell Grant in Houston
  6. Texas Wedding Photographers Have Seen Some $#!+ By Emily McCullar wedding photographers
  7. The Best Fast-food Tacos in Texas By José R. Ralat fast food tacos
  8. Recipe: Good Luck Instant Pot Black-eyed Peas By Paula Forbes
  9. Recipe: Truth Barbeque’s Triple Chocolate Cake By Jason Cohen Truth Barbeque’s Triple-Layer Chocolate Cake
  10. A Riveting New Photo Book Shares Vulnerable Portraits of the Football Team That Inspired ‘Friday Night Lights’ By Michael Hardy friday-night-lights-winchel-comer

Latest

  1. December 31, 2020 In ‘House of Ho,’ a Vietnamese Immigrant Story Gets the Reality Show Treatment
  2. December 31, 2020 The Photographs That Stopped Us in Our Tracks in 2020
  3. December 31, 2020 What Happened When I Attempted a Cornyn’d Beef Brisket
  4. December 30, 2020 9 Sparkling Texas Drinks for Saying Good Riddance to 2020
  5. December 30, 2020 Recipe: Good Luck Instant Pot Black-eyed Peas
See All \

Comments